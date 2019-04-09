Da Praça Cinema / Arquipélago Arquitetos

+ 38

Architects Arquipélago Arquitetos

Location R. Mal. Deodoro, 3 - Centro Histórico, Paraty - RJ, 23970-000, Brazil

Category Renovation

Lead Architects Luís Tavares / Marinho Velloso

Area 5112.86 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Pedro Napolitano Prata

Cliente Secretaria Municipal de Cultura de Paraty

Work Santa Rosa Construtora

Lighting Ricardo Heder – LUX Projetos

Air conditioning Itaclima

Stage TELEM

Complementary BAA Arquitetura

Signaling Patrícia Gibrail

Executive Coordinator Andrea Maseda

Text description provided by the architects. The interior of this old cinema on the historic center of Paraty, an National Heritage Site, was in ruins. Like an empty shell it was free of partitions, unfinished and open to occupation.

Time marks, of its successive reforms and modifications, were all around revealing part of its history. It was an invite to new possibilities but also a strong memory and identity to deal with and preserve.

The intervention is oriented therefor by a perception that the history of this building is not freezed on time, but open to continuity as a live space of culture and memory on permanent development.

As result, design decisions are guided by the minimum intervention necessary to suitable realization of proposed activities and protection of historic and a affective heritage. Clear intentional distinction between new and old elements, without prejudice to ensemble is pursued. Services are compressed to a side core to open space to continuity and flexibility.

The main activities rooms are cinema-theater room, that can be generously open to foyer/reception space, defining a continuity space axis that aims to integrate cultural activities from the public building to the adjacent public square. Parallel to it there is another one, complementary axis: the service core.

The existent second floor was in ruins, and a new metal independent structure was needed, without overload to old brick walls. This structure gains its own expression with the blue color of the façade that also irradiates to the ceiling, marking the intervention.