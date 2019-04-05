Rozana Montiel Wins the Global Award for Sustainable Architecture 2019

Rozana Montiel has won the Global Award for Sustainable Architecture 2019, along with Werner Sobek, Ersen Gürsel, Ammar Khammash and Jorge Lobos. The award ceremony will take place on May 13, 2019 in Paris, France.

This recognition was created by the architect and academic Jana Revedin in 2006 and awards each year five architects that contribute to a more equitable and sustainable development and create an innovative and participatory approach to meet the needs of societies, whether experts in economics, construction or self-development actors for whom sustainability is synonymous with social and urban equity.

Within this line and as we have seen in the most recent work of the office of Rozana Montiel, her work focused on the same social participation that has been recognized by various national and international awards described below:

Our projects propose spaces for a resilient social management; the occurrence of these spaces can be the result of "being together" or not. What is important in an architectural vision that makes places is to open spaces for free management, to produce interaction horizons that allow participants to openly negotiate their own limits in that common space. The activation of the public space makes it easier for a group to observe what they "are together" and what is not, build community by providing forums for the open discussion of existing problems. The good of a community may or may not reside in "being together," but its starting point for dialogue is a space in common.

The Global Prize is recognized as a discoverer of 21st-century talent and has awarded architects such as Wang Shu, Alejandro Aravena, Carin Smuts, Francis Kéré, Al Borde, Assemble, Rotor, Jain Bijoy and Marta Maccaglia.