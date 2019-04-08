What to Expect at the Salone del Mobile 2019

Save this picture! Courtesy of Salone del Mobile

It is officially the time of year when the streets of Milan flood with design enthusiasts, eager to explore cutting-edge innovations and intricate Italian craftsmanship exhibited during Milan Design Week. From the 9th till the 14th of April, ArchDaily, along with 300,000 visitors hailing from countries all across the globe, will exchange ideas and indulge in the most recent furniture, product, and interior design technologies.

As part of Milan Design Week, Salone del Mobile, the most anticipated furniture and interior design event of the year, will be hosting more than 2,000 exhibitors at the Milan Fairgrounds in Rho, ranging from renowned architecture studios and architects to upcoming designers who are debuting their creations for the very first time. The list of acclaimed architecture studios participating in the Salone includes Zaha Hadid Design, Renzo Piano, John Pawson, and UNStudio to name a few.

Save this picture! Zaha Hadid Design x ME Milan Il Duca. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid x ME Milan Il Duca

Save this picture! Laufen the New Classic. Image Courtesy of S2H Communications

2019 marks the 58th edition of the Salone, and just as every year, it will accommodate several expositions dedicated to sub-categories of interior design: Euroluce, an all-inclusive lighting biennale displaying indoor, outdoor, residential, commercial, and decorative lighting systems; International Furnishing Accessories Exhibition, with almost 200 exhibitors of decorative and innovative home furnishing systems; Workplace 3.0, devoted to showcasing innovative design systems, furniture, technical equipment, and accessories, particularly for workplaces; SaloneSatellite, an exhibition dedicated solely on young emerging designers under the age of 35, whose ideas are yet to be shared with designers, clients, and talent scouts; and S.Project, a brand new, multidimensional platform which intersects all of the previously-mentioned exhibitions, by providing a “360-degree perspective on interior architecture”. The space will include indoor and outdoor furnishing, textiles, acoustics, lighting, coverings, and finishes.

Save this picture! ArteXMoooi. Image Courtesy of S2H Communications

As an homage to the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's passing - which coincides with the exhibition dates - designers Alessandro Colombo and Davide Rampello have created an engaging installation, titled De-signo: The Art of Italian Design Before and After Leonardo, which illustrates da Vinci's approach to buildings and design. Balish Worldwide Shows have also commemorated the artist with an installation titled “Aqua. Leonardo’s Vision”, a glass box surrounded by a large interactive LED screen, which displays water-like backgrounds, inspired by da Vinci's studies of water.

Save this picture! AQUA. da Vinci's Water Vision. Image Courtesy of Balich Worldwide Shows

Along with the exhibitions displayed at the Salone del Mobile, many installations and projects will be unveiled during Milan Design Week. Italian architect Beatrice Bonzanigo of IB Studio will be unveiling her design for Casa Ojalá, an off-grid, mobile micro home. Design studio Space Encounters has partnered with Creative Holland to build a temporary museum which promotes relaxation and contemplation. Architecture studio Piuarch will also be revealing an installation which highlights the relationship between nature, design, and music.

Save this picture! Micro Home. Image Courtesy of Beatrice Bonzanigo

Save this picture! Temporary Exhibition . Image Courtesy of Space Encounters