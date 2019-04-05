RIBA Launches Gender Pay Guidance for Firms

The Royal Institute of British Architects has published a new guidance for architecture practices on closing the gender pay gap as part of its commitment to support a diverse and inclusive profession. The RIBA’s guidance – Close The Gap – Improving Gender Equality in Practice – outlines best practice measures and initiatives, and the guidance is accompanied by a #CloseTheGap pledge. The RIBA is encouraging all Chartered Practices to sign up to the pledge as a demonstration of commitment to improving gender equality and ensuring that individual career prospects are independent of one's identity.

A core group of RIBA reporting practices have developed and signed the pledge. The pledge commits practices to several actions including operating fair, equal and unbiased recruitment and promotion procedures; supporting flexible working patterns and appointing a Diversity Champion or Taskforce. The RIBA is also encouraging practices of all sizes voluntarily to evaluate and share their Gender Pay Gap data and take the most effective recommended actions to improve their gender equality for the benefit of the wider profession.

RIBA President, Ben Derbyshire, said: “There is no place for discrimination in our profession. Yet, almost 50 years after equal pay legislation came into force in the UK, significant instances of inequality remain. Change is long overdue and all of us - employers, employees and the RIBA - have a vital role to play.

Allies and Morrison Partner and RIBA Gender Pay Working Group Chair, Jo Bacon, said: "The RIBA exists to provide leadership to all practices, whatever their size. Now that gender pay gap is at the front of our minds, this work can help practices to be able to fully understand the consequences of their gaps and also invite them on a wider journey to improve access to architecture and equality for all. This initiative supports everyone seeking improvement of diversity in our profession."

The news follows after the RIBA has announced its own 2018 gender pay gap data.