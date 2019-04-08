World
House Ortueta / Z arquitectos

  • 14:00 - 8 April, 2019
House Ortueta / Z arquitectos, © Javier Araneda
© Javier Araneda

  • Design Team

    Daniel Buzeta – Ismael Lira

  • Engineering

    Guillermo Astorga
© Javier Araneda
Text description provided by the architects. Located in front of the sea, the project solves its program on a single floor by condominium regulations. To be located so close to the ocean meant solving the factor of the south wind that constantly blows on the central coast of Chile. Because of this condition, the project closes towards the south incorporating an interior patio with north orientation, protected from the wind by the built body. This patio welcomes the inhabitants on windy days and the evening programs are also located (barbecue/fire).

© Javier Araneda
Ground Floor Plan
© Javier Araneda
The public enclosures -hall-living-dining-kitchen- are framed between concrete walls that protect the neighbors to the south and the street to the north, open framed views towards the east -inland courtyard- to receive the sun from the mornings and the volume opens completely towards the west where the terraces with ocean view are located.

© Javier Araneda
Unlike common areas, private enclosures - pieces and bathrooms - protect the privacy and open controlled windows that frame views. The morning sunlight is received from features on the deck that bathe the wall of soft and homogeneous light during the course of the day.

© Javier Araneda
Connected by an exterior corridor, there is a separate room with a guest room which includes a semi-indoor surf shower and a loggia. To generate thermal mass and take advantage of the height of the roof as a living space, the house integrates a roof-livable, with garden areas and terraces, which is accessed by steps of natural granite embedded in the concrete wall.

© Javier Araneda
