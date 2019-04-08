House Ortueta / Z arquitectos

+ 34

Architects Z arquitectos

Location Pichilemu, Chile

Category Houses

Lead Architects Daniel Buzeta

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Javier Araneda

Manufacturers Loading...

Design Team Daniel Buzeta – Ismael Lira

Engineering Guillermo Astorga

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in front of the sea, the project solves its program on a single floor by condominium regulations. To be located so close to the ocean meant solving the factor of the south wind that constantly blows on the central coast of Chile. Because of this condition, the project closes towards the south incorporating an interior patio with north orientation, protected from the wind by the built body. This patio welcomes the inhabitants on windy days and the evening programs are also located (barbecue/fire).

The public enclosures -hall-living-dining-kitchen- are framed between concrete walls that protect the neighbors to the south and the street to the north, open framed views towards the east -inland courtyard- to receive the sun from the mornings and the volume opens completely towards the west where the terraces with ocean view are located.

Unlike common areas, private enclosures - pieces and bathrooms - protect the privacy and open controlled windows that frame views. The morning sunlight is received from features on the deck that bathe the wall of soft and homogeneous light during the course of the day.

Connected by an exterior corridor, there is a separate room with a guest room which includes a semi-indoor surf shower and a loggia. To generate thermal mass and take advantage of the height of the roof as a living space, the house integrates a roof-livable, with garden areas and terraces, which is accessed by steps of natural granite embedded in the concrete wall.