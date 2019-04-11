Three Architecture Firms Explore the Benefits of BIM in "By Design: The Next Frontier"

What can you learn from enterprising firms who push tech to new limits? It is time to be inspired to experiment with innovative technology that supports BIM. The software that opens projects up to unlimited possibilities is the one that helps you benefit from ground-breaking techniques. For firms, using ARCHICAD, 3D modeling photorealism and VR experiences are more than gimmicks. These technologies are part of a powerful toolset that opens the door to unlimited possibilities. Hear from the firms who have unlocked that power in By Design: The Next Frontier.

“The Next Frontier” highlights an inspiring approach to design, coordination and project management - rooted in BIM and enabled by the design flexibility found in ARCHICAD. Three firms explore the way every aspect of their design process can be used to collaborate with the structural engineer, inform the contractor and the owner on a higher level.

Their approach to communicating design and maintaining open collaboration changed their workflow for the better. Including 3D modeling, photorealism, VR and AR - all supported in ARCHICAD - enhances the conversations they have with clients, it enriches the process and leads to new work. Technological advances partnered with the power of ARCHICAD allows firms to leverage technology, help their clients be more engaged and make their projects more efficient.

Communicating changes, cost, quantities, sequencing in addition to great design add up to running the project efficiently. Contractors want that added level of clarity, all stakeholders want the accurate and complete data set. A smoother, more efficient process is out there for you and your client – engineers and architects working in the same virtual model to name just one benefit.

Be inspired by the revolutionary firms who embrace the fascinating things that come from having the right combination of technology and innovation.