Wohnhaus DRV / Roeck Architekten

+ 21

Architects Roeck Architekten

Location Austria

Category Houses

Area 242.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Dominik Rossner

Text description provided by the architects. The two-storey, light main cube stands free in the gently (slightly) gradient forest plot in the Tyrolean community of Mils. The property is confined by two little streams, one on each side. As soon as entering the access and by taking a closer view while walking the property, the differentiated structure of the building is revealed. The dark entrance area together with the vestibule, the dressing room and the guest toilet emerge from the two-storey main cube and form a protecting angle to the garden.

Starting from this preserving, slightly lowered building, which is separated by a clear atrium, the living area extends along together with the kitchen, the storage rooms, and the dining area, opening up through a room-high glazing into the garden. Overlying you find the upper floor with the private rooms, which - due to their hight and the rectangle distortion - offer a panoramic view on the natural surroundings. The centrally located foyer with the spacious seating area and the stunning view of the surrounding nature invite to linger. This oriel protrudes solely and naturally from the otherwise very clear north façade. On the south side of the building moveable wooden elements shade the sleeping areas and shield them from insights.

In the inside the clearly exposed concrete walls together with the ceiling surfaces contrast with native oak wood and untreated steel. A two-storey mullion bar façade - also made of local oak - forming to the extra high terrace outside and completing the material canon of the abstract space sculpture.

The use of oriental patterns on the building creates a wonderful play of light and shadow inside the building just before dawn. A monolithic, white tiled stove acts as a threshold between the living and the dining area, also providing for warmth and atmosphere on cold days.

Heat is generated by a heat pump, which removes the required energy from the ground by means of a ground probe. The heat is distributed via floor heating system throughout the house. The very high storage capacity of the concrete surfaces on the inside, combined with a high-quality thermal insulation on the outside, lead to a comfortable living environment.