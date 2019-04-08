Camp Adventure Observation Tower / EFFEKT

+ 34

Client Camp Adventure

Structural Engineer ARUP

Contractor Levi Jensen A/S

Tower Height 45m

Elevated boardwalk Length 900m More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the historic Gisselfeld Klosters Forest - a glacial woodland characterized by rolling hills, ephemeral streams, lakes, wetlands and meadows - on its own a changeable landscape experience that is influenced by the rich bird life and the seasons changes – the experience features a 900 meter elevated boardwalk zigzagging in and out between the trees, culminating in a 45-metre tower with a 650 meter long inner spiraling ramp, which offers breath-taking panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and nature.

Save this picture! Courtesy of EFFEKT Architects and Camp Adventure

The idea behind the elevated boardwalk leading to the tower is to make the forest accessible to everyone without disrupting the natural environment - at habitat to a wide variety of species living in harmony with nature. To achieve this, the tower was constructed from weathered steel and locally sourced oak, to blend in subtly with the surrounding natural context.

The spiraling ramp to the observation deck also benefits from the hyperbolic shape. While keeping a fixed gradient, the geometry and spacing of the ramp fluctuate according to the changing curvature. The ramp becomes a sculptural element that makes the journey to the top a unique experience of shifting intimacy while offering step-free access to all visitors.

Camp Adventure’s Tower will offer a unique nature experience, not found anywhere else in Scandinavia. The tower's top platform is 140 meters above sea level and the highest accessible point in the whole of Zealand. In clear weather, there is an unobstructed view 50 km to Copenhagen and Malmo in the north and the rugged Southern Zealand manor landscape to the south and east.