World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landmarks & Monuments
  4. Denmark
  5. EFFEKT
  6. 2019
  7. Camp Adventure Observation Tower / EFFEKT

Camp Adventure Observation Tower / EFFEKT

  • 03:00 - 8 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Camp Adventure Observation Tower / EFFEKT
Save this picture!
Camp Adventure Observation Tower / EFFEKT, © Rasmus Hjortshoj
© Rasmus Hjortshoj

© Rasmus Hjortshoj © Rasmus Hjortshoj © Rasmus Hjortshoj © Rasmus Hjortshoj + 34

  • Client

    Camp Adventure

  • Structural Engineer

    ARUP

  • Contractor

    Levi Jensen A/S

  • Tower Height

    45m

  • Elevated boardwalk Length

    900m
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshoj
© Rasmus Hjortshoj

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the historic Gisselfeld Klosters Forest - a glacial woodland characterized by rolling hills, ephemeral streams, lakes, wetlands and meadows - on its own a changeable landscape experience that is influenced by the rich bird life and the seasons changes – the experience features a 900 meter elevated boardwalk zigzagging in and out between the trees, culminating in a 45-metre tower with a 650 meter long inner spiraling ramp, which offers breath-taking panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and nature.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshoj
© Rasmus Hjortshoj
Save this picture!
Courtesy of EFFEKT Architects and Camp Adventure
Courtesy of EFFEKT Architects and Camp Adventure
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshoj
© Rasmus Hjortshoj

The idea behind the elevated boardwalk leading to the tower is to make the forest accessible to everyone without disrupting the natural environment - at habitat to a wide variety of species living in harmony with nature.  To achieve this, the tower was constructed from weathered steel and locally sourced oak, to blend in subtly with the surrounding natural context.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshoj
© Rasmus Hjortshoj

The spiraling ramp to the observation deck also benefits from the hyperbolic shape. While keeping a fixed gradient, the geometry and spacing of the ramp fluctuate according to the changing curvature. The ramp becomes a sculptural element that makes the journey to the top a unique experience of shifting intimacy while offering step-free access to all visitors. 

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshoj
© Rasmus Hjortshoj

Camp Adventure’s Tower will offer a unique nature experience, not found anywhere else in Scandinavia. The tower's top platform is 140 meters above sea level and the highest accessible point in the whole of Zealand. In clear weather, there is an unobstructed view 50 km to Copenhagen and Malmo in the north and the rugged Southern Zealand manor landscape to the south and east.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshoj
© Rasmus Hjortshoj

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
EFFEKT
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Landmarks & Monuments Denmark
Cite: "Camp Adventure Observation Tower / EFFEKT" 08 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914486/camp-adventure-observation-tower-effekt/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream