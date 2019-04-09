World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. United Kingdom
  5. New British Design
  6. 2018
  7. Kudhva Wilderness Cabins / New British Design

Kudhva Wilderness Cabins / New British Design

  • 03:00 - 9 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kudhva Wilderness Cabins / New British Design
Save this picture!
Kudhva Wilderness Cabins / New British Design, © George Fielding
© George Fielding

© George Fielding © George Fielding © George Fielding © Roy Riley + 39

Save this picture!
© Roy Riley
© Roy Riley

Text description provided by the architects. New British Design’s latest installation is the occupation of four unique wilderness cabins - or ‘Kudhva’ - in a disused slate quarry on Britain’s North Cornwall coast. 

Save this picture!
© George Fielding
© George Fielding

The cabins, design by Ben Huggins are intended to be the first phase of a wider masterplan for the site offering the public the chance to experience temporary small scale experimental architecture. Huggins’ worked with client and long-term collaborator Louise Middleton on the project brief before developing the first four prototype cabins.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The word ‘Kudhva’ come from the Cornish for ‘hideout’ and was the touchstone for developing the brief for these secluded retreats. The cabins are intended to offer a unique perspective on the Cornish landscape from their elevated position amongst the trees.

Save this picture!
© George Fielding
© George Fielding

Built by boat builder turned furniture maker Toby Sharp with a small team of master craftsmen in a nearby workshop, the cabins were then assembled and transported to site before being craned onto their cradle bases. The cabins are constructed from structural, insulated paged-pine panels with an EDPM rubber membrane covering.

Save this picture!
© Roy Riley
© Roy Riley

A larch-slatted skin covers the cabin that is elevated above the ground on turned pine poles. Galvanised steel is used for all railings, ladders, frame jointing and ground connections, providing both ease of assembly and extended life span of all timber elements.

Save this picture!
© George Fielding
© George Fielding

The project is now open to the public with the cabins available to rent. The site also hosts a temporary scaffolding reception building offering a canteen as well as toilets and showers. Further projects are planed for next spring and talks have already begun with other similarly interested agencies with regard to future collaborations exploring new shelter typologies and other architectural interventions for the quarry site.

Save this picture!
© George Fielding
© George Fielding

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
New British Design
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Other Other Structures United Kingdom
Cite: "Kudhva Wilderness Cabins / New British Design" 09 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914484/kudhva-wilderness-cabins-new-british-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream