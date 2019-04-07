Daily Coffeehouse / Sivak&Partners

+ 34

Architects Sivak&Partners

Location Rishelievska Street, 33, Odesa, Odes'ka oblast, Ukraine

Category Coffee Shop

Lead Architects Maksym Iuriichuk / Dmitriy Sivak

Area 75.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Anton Garets

Design Team Maksym Iuriichuk, Dmitriy Sivak, Cyrill Verbych

Engineering Cyrill Verbych

Collaborators Abeille / Civilly / Svetoria

Clients Daily

“Daily” is a place you can visit on a daily basis in order to drink coffee, to have a chat, to work or just to spend some good time. This coffee place has an arthouse movie atmosphere. From every perspective, you have a sense of a movie episode where people casually interact with each other.

Our goal was to create a nice space where good people can enjoy good coffee. There are two separate zones. The first one is a spacious room with a counter, a sitting area and a lot of lightning.

«Daily» is not just a coffee shop, but also kind of urban space, offering some social events like ‘’Breakfast with an interesting person”, happening once in two weeks, hosting different famous people sharing some inspiring speeches with guests.

The second zone has a very special intimate atmosphere. Here you can enjoy some quiet time with a book and a cup of coffee, to have some time with a company of friends on a sofa or to share a little table for two with your date.