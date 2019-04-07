  1. ArchDaily
  7. Daily Coffeehouse / Sivak&Partners

Daily Coffeehouse / Sivak&Partners

  • 03:00 - 7 April, 2019
Daily Coffeehouse / Sivak&Partners
Daily Coffeehouse / Sivak&Partners, © Anton Garets
© Anton Garets

© Anton Garets

  • Architects

    Sivak&Partners

  • Location

    Rishelievska Street, 33, Odesa, Odes'ka oblast, Ukraine

  • Category

    Coffee Shop

  • Lead Architects

    Maksym Iuriichuk / Dmitriy Sivak

  • Area

    75.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Anton Garets
© Anton Garets
© Anton Garets

“Daily” is a place you can visit on a daily basis in order to drink coffee, to have a chat, to work or just to spend some good time. This coffee place has an arthouse movie atmosphere. From every perspective, you have a sense of a movie episode where people casually interact with each other.

© Anton Garets
© Anton Garets
Plan
Plan
© Anton Garets
© Anton Garets

Our goal was to create a nice space where good people can enjoy good coffee. There are two separate zones. The first one is a spacious room with a counter, a sitting area and a lot of lightning.

© Anton Garets
© Anton Garets

«Daily» is not just a coffee shop, but also kind of urban space, offering some social events like ‘’Breakfast with an interesting person”, happening once in two weeks, hosting different famous people sharing some inspiring speeches with guests.

© Anton Garets
© Anton Garets

The second zone has a very special intimate atmosphere. Here you can enjoy some quiet time with a book and a cup of coffee, to have some time with a company of friends on a sofa or to share a little table for two with your date.

© Anton Garets
© Anton Garets
Inner Elevation 1
Inner Elevation 1
© Anton Garets
© Anton Garets

Project location

