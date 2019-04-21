Riddiford Pavilion / Herriot Melhuish O'Neill Architects

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. A new community building for Lower Hutt's busy Riddiford Garden. The pavilion features two full-accessible public toilets and a kiosk. It also cleverly disguises an old electricity substation.

Robust and highly-functional, the pavilion meets the challenge of the security issues of such a public site. It has also been designed to fit in with the local Council's recently redeveloped administration building and sits comfortably facing a busy main road. Skillful lighting design makes it attractive day and night.

Awards: NZIA Wellington Award 2018, Resene Colour Award 2018. NZ Best Design Awards, Gold Pin 2018