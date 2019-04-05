HC House / Quesnel arquitectos

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal hosts a group of dwelling activities that are developed around a garden. The house is located inside the Yucatán Country Club, north from Mérida and distant from the high-density urban flow. The irregular geometry of the plot defined the organization of the domestic program, considering the flows of

natural ventilation and solar path as parameters to take advantage of passive energies throughout the day.

As a result, two volumes are placed around a garden that is always present and generates a connection between the interior and exterior spaces. Social and dwelling activities open towards the garden, generating multiple views and receiving cross ventilation to regulate the interior temperature of the house because of the warm weather of the region.

Serving activities are located inside a volume that acts as a protection from the west sun, providing the garden with shade during the warmest moments of the day. A terrace for collective activities is placed in the garden and can connect with the interior of the house. Materials show the intentions of the project, using glass to connect the exterior and interior spaces and concrete to wrap the private activities.