Can Canyís House / Estudio Caballero Colón

Can Canyís House / Estudio Caballero Colón
Can Canyís House / Estudio Caballero Colón

  • Architects

    Estudio Caballero Colón

  • Location

    Via del Corb Marí, 22, 07589 Capdepera, Illes Balears, Spain

  • Category

    Residential

  • Lead Architects

    Paula Caballero García, Diego Colón de Carvajal Salís

  • Area

    240.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Clients

    Promotoras Europeas Consolidadas, S.L

  • Construction

    Rosique construcciones y obras civiles S.L. y Andreu Servera Garau
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a slope of rock and wild vegetation with steep slope from which you can enjoy beautiful views of the bay of the town. The access to the plot is on the lower level and from there, a path that climbs slowly in a zigzag or an elevator. Upon crossing the door we find the first view of the bay framed by the large windows of the living room. These breathtaking views are the background of all interior spaces. On the ground floor there is one of the rooms, the living room, the kitchen. On the upper floor there are two rooms.

The design is based on the following actions: The creation of a series of stone plinths to settle the volumes built in the steep terrain. Four rectangular prisms with the main rooms, framing different fragments of the landscape. The closing of the interstitial spaces between these prisms and the stone elements with glazed walls to dilute the boundaries between the exterior and the interior. The arrangement of the interior elements that define the use of the rooms of the house in a free way.

La propuesta concede la misma importancia e intensidad al diseño de las cuatro cajas, enmarcando cada una su pequeño pedazo de Mediterráneo como al aire confinado entre ellas. Así, el espacio intersticial entre los volúmenes, lejos de ser un espacio secundario, es el verdadero corazón de la casa. Un lugar donde las vistas se enmarcan y los materiales y colores son un reflejo de la bahía. 

Estudio Caballero Colón
Cite: "Can Canyís House / Estudio Caballero Colón" [Casa Can Canyís / Estudio Caballero Colón] 05 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914425/can-canyis-house-estudio-caballero-colon/> ISSN 0719-8884

