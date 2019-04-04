Safdie Architects Design a Fourth Tower for Marina Bay Sands in Singapore

Safdie Architects have unveiled their design for an expansion to the Marina Bay Sands Resort in Singapore. Linking to the existing resort and waterfront development, the project takes cues from the original three hotel towers completed in 2011. Safdie Architects will expand the existing resort with a new stand-alone hotel tower with about 1,000 suites and its own sky roof and swimming pool, as well as a 15,000-seat music arena.

Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry announced that a fourth tower will be constructed next to MBS as part of a larger SG$9 billion project. The existing Marina Bay Sands is a 121,000 square meter mixed-use Integrated Resort located on a 16 hectare site of reclaimed land in Singapore. The complex includes a 55 storey hotel with 2560 rooms in total; a 1.2-hectare garden Skypark capping the towers; the ArtScience Museum on the waterfront promontory; two state-of-the-art theaters; a Casino; a Convention Center and Exhibition Halls; shopping and dining outlets; as well as an outdoor event plaza. Known for its famous 150 meter-high infinity swimming pool, the resort has become an icon for Singapore.

No timeline for completion has been announced for the hotel tower.

News via The Strait Times