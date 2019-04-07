World
Obidos House / FCC Arquitectura

Obidos House / FCC Arquitectura
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Architects

    FCC Arquitectura

  • Location

    Óbidos, Portugal

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architect

    Fernando Coelho, Ana Loureiro

  • Design Team

    Fernando Coelho, Ana Loureiro, Sérgio Silva, Luís Vieira, Diana Teixeira

  • Area

    453.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Clientes

    Simétrica Diferença S.A

  • Engenharia

    Génie – Engenharia e Construção Lda, IDES Lda
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The project’s starting point was a group of existing buildings, whose interiors were in an advanced state of degradation, in some cases even in ruins. These buildings were united so as to create a new dwelling. The project aimed to change the buildings’ exterior appearance as much as possible, while conserving and recovering the exterior walls. The interiors were redesigned according to the requirements of contemporary dwellings. The intention was to regenerate without being misrepresented, requalifying spaces that were "dead", and integrating them with new spaces.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The dialogue between old and the new elements was prioritised, acknowledging differences between them, safeguarding and valuing the identity of the existing construction. The entrance at the ground level is by the southern end. Here the existing walls and roofless top were maintained, which began functioning as a pergola over the parking space.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The northern extension is where the house is essentially developed. Two existing volumes are united through a space made up of metal structure and glass, which will act as as entrance and distribution zone. A volume is created for the intimate areas of the house (five suites). This volume will be half-buried, opening to the west, from where you can enjoy magnificent views towards the Óbidos Lagoon. The landscaped roof can serve as an extension of the exterior outdoor leisure area, accessed through spiral staircases that connect to the surrounding area of the pool. The garden cover reduces the impact of the built volume, visually resembling a garden, and fosters energy sustainability.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

