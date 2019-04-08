Cavatina Reimagines Polish Public Space with Futuristic City Plan

Save this picture! The City Reinvented. Image Courtesy of Cavatina

The Cavatina Group has completed a series of designs rethinking public space and urban revitalization in Poland. With projects located through the city of Bielsko-Biała, the group's larger project aims to transform city parkways and major cultural venues. From street intersections and a former market to underutilized structures, the plan lays out a vision for historic buildings and new architecture alike.

+ 10

Save this picture! The City Reinvented. Image Courtesy of Cavatina

The conceptual design & analysis focuses on key urban areas. These include the intersection of the city's 3rd May and Zamkowa Streets, as well as turning Wojska Polskiego Street (a former market square) into a main public space of the city. The project also includes the historic block tenant-houses of Cyniarska and Mostowa Streets that will be rebuilt. Works around 3rd May and Zamkowa Streets will include moving of the long distance traffic route into a road tunnel merged with an existing railway tunnel. The extra space gained above the tunnel will be used to build a walkway connecting Esperanto Square with Chrobrego, Teatralny and Żwirki i Wigury Squares. These changes aims to create unique urban spaces.

The new designs are planned to be encompassed by historic architecture including Sułkowscy Castle, Polish Theater, Polish Post building, President Hotel, Old Factory museum and Karol Korn tenant houses. Revitalisation of Wojska Polskiego Street (former market square) would include demolition of overground parking, rebuilding of the square surface, introducing green areas and building an underground parking lot. These moves hope to restore the representational role of former Biała Square.

Save this picture! The City Reinvented. Image Courtesy of Cavatina

In turn, the team states that rebuilding the original architecture between Biała river and Cyniarska and Mostowa Streets will require demolition of Klimczok shopping mall (a derelict 80’s development) together with a part of the former Finex factory. In this space the traditional down-town block architecture will be restored and public function development will be introduced through an opera house, philharmonic or museum building. The project includes analysis across traffic, public transport, space availability, historical context, redefinition of public spaces, developing new architecture, pedestrian routes and green areas.