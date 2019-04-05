World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. UAU Collectiv
  6. 2018
  7. House V / UAU Collectiv

House V / UAU Collectiv

  • 21:00 - 5 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House V / UAU Collectiv
Save this picture!
House V / UAU Collectiv, © Philippe van Gelooven
© Philippe van Gelooven

© Philippe van Gelooven © Philippe van Gelooven © Philippe van Gelooven © Philippe van Gelooven + 22

Save this picture!
© Philippe van Gelooven
© Philippe van Gelooven

Text description provided by the architects. The sloping terrain gave rise to a concept with a volume effect that responds to it. The base volume of the building is fully conceived around a central patio. It was shifted across different levels to create interesting outside areas. At the street side, the home is designed seemingly closed in order to preserve maximum privacy. The living areas open from inside to the patio, which ensures a maximum openness and an agreeable living quality with a lot of daylight.

Save this picture!
© Philippe van Gelooven
© Philippe van Gelooven
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Philippe van Gelooven
© Philippe van Gelooven

Only the office area is fully oriented to the street side in order to still exercise sufficient social control. Therefore, the right corner in the facade is fully glassed. At the rear façade, the ground floor is fully opened towards the garden and hence brings the living areas in contact with the garden side, because of which the boundaries between inside and outside appear to become blurred. The awning and the roofed terrace only intensify this idea.

Save this picture!
© Philippe van Gelooven
© Philippe van Gelooven

The night area is located on the upper floor. In order to preserve privacy on the street side, the facade is provided fully closed. The master bedroom is directed to the patio that provides a view on the ground floor, the children's rooms are directed to the garden side. In the cellar, sufficient daylight is brought inside by including a patio at the left side. Because of this, a couple of living areas can be housed in the 'living' cellar. From the patio, there is direct access to the roofed terrace and the garden via an outside staircase.

Save this picture!
© Philippe van Gelooven
© Philippe van Gelooven

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
UAU Collectiv
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
Cite: "House V / UAU Collectiv" 05 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914414/house-v-uau-collectiv/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream