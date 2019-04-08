World
  7. Muse(um) House / Anderman Architects

Muse(um) House / Anderman Architects

  • 00:00 - 8 April, 2019
Muse(um) House / Anderman Architects
Muse(um) House / Anderman Architects, © Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

© Amit Geron

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Text description provided by the architects. It's easy to presume that this is a once in a lifetime project. From the very first meeting with the clients, it was obvious that this is no ordinary ride. It was clear that we are to release our boundaries and act as craftsman creating a blank canvas, that will allow constantly shifting the focus from the architecture to the huge owner's collection and back.

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Basement Plan
Basement Plan
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

In this project, we were not only architects but also curators. Keeping in mind the best way to display this extraordinary collection. Surely this is not a museum. It is a home. But planning these two diverse functions in one was challenging. The planning, as well as the execution of the project, was a slow process in which the clients were extremely involved.

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Our main motto always remained: "we will plan your frame, you will inject the content" The overall aesthetics is rich in basic and rough materials. Our "frame" is primal and basic, based on materials such as raw concrete, OSB panels, unfinished steel, and rusty tin, allowing the costumer's collection to shine. Not stealing any focus. Working together as one.

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Section 1
Section 1
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Anderman Architects
Cite: "Muse(um) House / Anderman Architects" 08 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914412/muse-um-house-anderman-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

