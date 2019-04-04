World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. David Chipperfield Wins Competition for Munich Pensions Fund HQ with "Clear, Formal Towers"

David Chipperfield Wins Competition for Munich Pensions Fund HQ with "Clear, Formal Towers"

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
David Chipperfield Wins Competition for Munich Pensions Fund HQ with "Clear, Formal Towers"
Save this picture!
David Chipperfield Wins Competition for Munich Pensions Fund HQ with "Clear, Formal Towers", © David Chipperfield Architects
© David Chipperfield Architects

David Chipperfield Architects Berlin has won a design competition for a new headquarters for the Bayerische Versorgungskammer (Bavarian Pensions Fund) in Munich's Bogenhausen district. Designed in collaboration with landscape architects Atelier Loidl, the scheme is to be erected on the former Siemens site at 76 Richard-Strauss-Straße. Prevailing against 11 other submissions, the Chipperfield scheme was praised by the jury for its clear formal language, and highly-flexible floor plans.

Save this picture!
© David Chipperfield Architects
© David Chipperfield Architects

The winning scheme features a sculptural ensemble formed of three large volumes. A tall tower along Richard-Strauss-Straße is complemented by a connecting building wing and a lower tower. While the tower along the street front responds to existing high-rise schemes in the immediate context, the open ground floor plan creates a flowing connection to the adjacent park, thus forming a complimentary vertical and horizontal program.

Save this picture!
© David Chipperfield Architects
© David Chipperfield Architects

The delicate structure remains visible through the building’s fully glazed façade, creating an intriguing sense of depth while maintaining a visual connection between the interior and surrounding landscape. Indeed, the jury noted that a crucial factor in Chipperfield’s success was the urban planning and use of landscape to integrate the building with its surroundings.

Save this picture!
© David Chipperfield Architects
© David Chipperfield Architects

News via: David Chipperfield Architects

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "David Chipperfield Wins Competition for Munich Pensions Fund HQ with "Clear, Formal Towers"" 04 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914410/david-chipperfield-wins-competition-for-munich-financial-hq-with-clear-formal-towers/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream