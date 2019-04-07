World
Bird's-eye Barcelona

Bird's-eye Barcelona
Bird's-eye Barcelona , © Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy

Exploring the streets of foreign cities is profoundly engaging. Whether it's meeting new cultures, observing new architectures, or trying new food, travelers usually go for the typical sightseeing activities. However, some have quite a unique take on tourism and choose to think outside the box - or in this case, above it.

Hungarian photographer Márton Mogyorósy chose to explore the Catalonian capital from above, capturing aerial shots of the city. Drone photography has helped us see cities from a unique perspective, and with Barcelona’s dynamic urban fabric, the coastal city’s buildings and beaches have turned into vibrant geometric artwork.

© Márton Mogyorósy

© Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy
© Márton Mogyorósy
