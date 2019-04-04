Cabo House / Dellekamp Arquitectos

-
Architects
-
LocationSan José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectDerek Dellekamp & Jachen Schleich
-
Design TeamAlin Vázquez Wallach, Alejandro Aparicio Castillos, Benoist Rouel-Brax, Geoffroy Arnoux
-
Area1000.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
RendersAntoine Vaxelaire
-
BioclimaticEcoestudio
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Cabo House is a refuge that invites those who inhabit it to live with the particular conditions of an arid environment, high temperatures, dry winds and a peculiar endemic vegetation.
The house rests on platforms that descend gently along the slope of the land. The walls of rammed earth seem to emerge from the sand between rocks and vegetation, supporting the armor of the roofs, providing privacy to the interior of the space and framing the view towards the sea.
The cover seems to levitate, being a key piece in the configuration of the four programs of the house. Generating separations and hierarchies in each of the spaces thanks to the different heights. Between the volumes the different gardens and corridors are interwoven until they lead to an inner central patio that converts the public area into the heart of the house.