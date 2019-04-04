Cabo House / Dellekamp Arquitectos

+ 21

Architects Dellekamp Arquitectos

Location San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico

Category Residential

Lead Architect Derek Dellekamp & Jachen Schleich

Design Team Alin Vázquez Wallach, Alejandro Aparicio Castillos, Benoist Rouel-Brax, Geoffroy Arnoux

Area 1000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Sandra Pereznieto

Renders Antoine Vaxelaire

Bioclimatic Ecoestudio

Text description provided by the architects. Cabo House is a refuge that invites those who inhabit it to live with the particular conditions of an arid environment, high temperatures, dry winds and a peculiar endemic vegetation.

The house rests on platforms that descend gently along the slope of the land. The walls of rammed earth seem to emerge from the sand between rocks and vegetation, supporting the armor of the roofs, providing privacy to the interior of the space and framing the view towards the sea.

The cover seems to levitate, being a key piece in the configuration of the four programs of the house. Generating separations and hierarchies in each of the spaces thanks to the different heights. Between the volumes the different gardens and corridors are interwoven until they lead to an inner central patio that converts the public area into the heart of the house.