  7. Cabo House / Dellekamp Arquitectos

Cabo House / Dellekamp Arquitectos

Cabo House / Dellekamp Arquitectos
Cabo House / Dellekamp Arquitectos, © Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

© Sandra Pereznieto

  • Architects

    Dellekamp Arquitectos

  • Location

    San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico

  • Category

    Residential

  • Lead Architect

    Derek Dellekamp & Jachen Schleich

  • Design Team

    Alin Vázquez Wallach, Alejandro Aparicio Castillos, Benoist Rouel-Brax, Geoffroy Arnoux

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Text description provided by the architects. Cabo House is a refuge that invites those who inhabit it to live with the particular conditions of an arid environment, high temperatures, dry winds and a peculiar endemic vegetation.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
Section AA
Section AA
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

The house rests on platforms that descend gently along the slope of the land. The walls of rammed earth seem to emerge from the sand between rocks and vegetation, supporting the armor of the roofs, providing privacy to the interior of the space and framing the view towards the sea.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

The cover seems to levitate, being a key piece in the configuration of the four programs of the house. Generating separations and hierarchies in each of the spaces thanks to the different heights. Between the volumes the different gardens and corridors are interwoven until they lead to an inner central patio that converts the public area into the heart of the house.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

Project location

Dellekamp Arquitectos
