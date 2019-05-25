Gallery: Chinese Blue by Sebastian Weiss
Name: Chinese Blue
Photographer: Sebastian Weiss
Location: Beijing
Year: September 2018
Galaxy SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects
Wangjing SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects
Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest) / Herzog & de Meuron, ArupSport, China Architectural Design & Research Group, Ai Weiwei
Watercube / PTW Architects
Haidian Christian Church / gmp Architekten
SOHO 2 / gmp Architekten
CCTV Headquarters / OMA
Mandarin Oriental / OMA
National Centre for the Performing Arts / Paul Andreu
Bumps / SAKO Architects
Andersen Garden Housing Complex / schmidt hammer lassen architects
Poly International Plaza / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill