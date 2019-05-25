World
Gallery: Chinese Blue by Sebastian Weiss

Gallery: Chinese Blue by Sebastian Weiss
Gallery: Chinese Blue by Sebastian Weiss, Galaxy SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Galaxy SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects

Name: Chinese Blue

Photographer: Sebastian Weiss

Location: Beijing

Year: September 2018

Bumps / SAKO Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss CCTV Headquarters / OMA. Image © Sebastian Weiss National Centre for the Performing Arts / Paul Andreu. Image © Sebastian Weiss Mandarin Oriental / OMA. Image © Sebastian Weiss

Galaxy SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects

Galaxy SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Galaxy SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Galaxy SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Galaxy SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Galaxy SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Galaxy SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss

Wangjing SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects

Wangjing SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Wangjing SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Wangjing SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Wangjing SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss

Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest) / Herzog & de Meuron, ArupSport, China Architectural Design & Research Group, Ai Weiwei

Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest) / Herzog & de Meuron, ArupSport, China Architectural Design & Research Group, Ai Weiwei. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest) / Herzog & de Meuron, ArupSport, China Architectural Design & Research Group, Ai Weiwei. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest) / Herzog & de Meuron, ArupSport, China Architectural Design & Research Group, Ai Weiwei. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest) / Herzog & de Meuron, ArupSport, China Architectural Design & Research Group, Ai Weiwei. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest) / Herzog & de Meuron, ArupSport, China Architectural Design & Research Group, Ai Weiwei. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest) / Herzog & de Meuron, ArupSport, China Architectural Design & Research Group, Ai Weiwei. Image © Sebastian Weiss

Watercube / PTW Architects

Watercube / PTW Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Watercube / PTW Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss

Haidian Christian Church / gmp Architekten

Haidian Christian Church / gmp Architekten. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Haidian Christian Church / gmp Architekten. Image © Sebastian Weiss

SOHO 2 / gmp Architekten

SOHO 2 / gmp Architekten. Image © Sebastian Weiss
SOHO 2 / gmp Architekten. Image © Sebastian Weiss

CCTV Headquarters / OMA

CCTV Headquarters / OMA. Image © Sebastian Weiss
CCTV Headquarters / OMA. Image © Sebastian Weiss
CCTV Headquarters / OMA. Image © Sebastian Weiss
CCTV Headquarters / OMA. Image © Sebastian Weiss

Mandarin Oriental / OMA

Mandarin Oriental / OMA. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Mandarin Oriental / OMA. Image © Sebastian Weiss

National Centre for the Performing Arts / Paul Andreu

National Centre for the Performing Arts / Paul Andreu. Image © Sebastian Weiss
National Centre for the Performing Arts / Paul Andreu. Image © Sebastian Weiss
National Centre for the Performing Arts / Paul Andreu. Image © Sebastian Weiss
National Centre for the Performing Arts / Paul Andreu. Image © Sebastian Weiss

Bumps / SAKO Architects

Bumps / SAKO Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Bumps / SAKO Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Bumps / SAKO Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Bumps / SAKO Architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss

Andersen Garden Housing Complex / schmidt hammer lassen architects

Andersen Garden Housing Complex / schmidt hammer lassen architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Andersen Garden Housing Complex / schmidt hammer lassen architects. Image © Sebastian Weiss

Poly International Plaza / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Poly International Plaza / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Image © Sebastian Weiss
Poly International Plaza / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Image © Sebastian Weiss

Cite: Megan Schires. "Gallery: Chinese Blue by Sebastian Weiss" 25 May 2019. ArchDaily.

