World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Warehouse
  4. Belgium
  5. TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw
  6. 2018
  7. Van Hoorebeke Timber Gent Warehouse / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw

Van Hoorebeke Timber Gent Warehouse / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw

  • 02:00 - 7 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Van Hoorebeke Timber Gent Warehouse / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw
Save this picture!
Van Hoorebeke Timber Gent Warehouse / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw, © Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

© Stijn Bollaert © Stijn Bollaert © Stijn Bollaert © Stijn Bollaert + 18

    • Structural Engineer

      UTIL

    • Technical Engineering

      R. Boydens

    • Client

      van Hoorebeke Timber
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Stijn Bollaert
    © Stijn Bollaert

    Text description provided by the architects. Connected to the seven seas thanks to the Ghent-Terneuzen Canal, the site on the quay links wood-producing countries with the continental market. Here, raw timber is unloaded, stored and processed before being transported over land. The scale of the port area dominates the docks, populated by ocean-going giants, squeezed between wind turbines and factories that only seem to grow bigger with distance.

    Save this picture!
    © Stijn Bollaert
    © Stijn Bollaert
    Save this picture!
    Lower Floor Plan
    Lower Floor Plan
    Save this picture!
    © Stijn Bollaert
    © Stijn Bollaert

    The reception building, housing the central administration, top off the production site. Amidst seemingly never-ending storage buildings and the planing mill, it welcomes lorry drivers coming to pick up raw or processed wood, and clients visiting the site. Here, lorries, bulldozers, and cars are left behind. Drivers must continue by foot. The realization hits: they then move between objects at a scale incomprehensibly larger than mankind’s.

    Save this picture!
    © Stijn Bollaert
    © Stijn Bollaert

    The programme completing the production site is tiny compared to the lumbering giants all around. Yet, it is essential for us humans to find our place. It provides shelter from the premises, a safe haven to return to at any time. Much like the site itself is a link on a global scale, so too is the building a link between the programmes on the site.

    Save this picture!
    © Stijn Bollaert
    © Stijn Bollaert

    The ground plan starts from a simple rectangle, which is then refined into a prismatic shape dictated by circulation routes at the production site. Beneath a gently sloping roof, the ground floor houses the reception, the cafeteria and meeting rooms of various sizes. Higher up, permanent working spaces offer a panoramic view of the industrial landscape. Roof, plates, and floors are created from cross-laminated timber. The chief material matches the stored timber shaping the company’s precincts.

    Save this picture!
    © Stijn Bollaert
    © Stijn Bollaert

    View the complete gallery

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw
    Office

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Warehouse Belgium
    Cite: "Van Hoorebeke Timber Gent Warehouse / TRANS architectuur I stedenbouw" 07 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914380/van-hoorebeke-timber-gent-warehouse-trans-architectuur-i-stedenbouw/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream