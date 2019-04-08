World
  Cultural Space of No. 16 Bangchiao / TanzoSpace Design Office

Cultural Space of No. 16 Bangchiao / TanzoSpace Design Office

  23:00 - 8 April, 2019
Cultural Space of No. 16 Bangchiao / TanzoSpace Design Office
© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

  Engineering

    Martin Miller, Mo Zheng

  Art Consultant

    JuLie/Lvan, Liu Jiahua, Lv Mei

  Floral Consultant

    Gleason Chu

  Lighting Consultant

    Haiyan Zhu
© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

Text description provided by the architects. The surface of the architecture utilized high-fiber concrete from France, in addition, to wind tunnel type of parametric design. This is the first domestic architecture which uses such technology and has been known as the top ten transparent architectural exteriors in the world.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

The lighting and shadow effects are presented in the morning in the interior, while the exterior utilizes hollow design. The effect is opposite at night, as the designer hopes to shape it into a unique space in the alley.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

In the evening, People’s Art Printing Press serves as the center for projected mirror image, creating a new architectural space. Wang intends to add new dimensions to the existing structure, enabling an old building to integrate with the design organically.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

No. 16 Bangchiao is sculpted on metal panel.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

The image of MaoHaus is reflected in front of the building, which symbolizes the continuation of history.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

Light of the Alley
Due to the building’s northern direction, it is difficult to introduce sunlight into the premise. In order to solve the issue, filters have been installed on the façade facing east and west, enabling the sunlight to remain on a white wall.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

The designer places the view design on the wall in order to complement the lack of plantation in the alley. The design enables the garden to be installed in the space, creating a new micro alcove.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

The art museum locates on the first floor, including lounge, bar, and office.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

The house is built along a tree in the alley.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

The tree outside the glass screen serves as transition space between exterior and interior.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

The lounge presents a strong contrast between black and white while retaining the elegance of wood.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

Art museum exhibits numerous art pieces.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

The sound of the Alley
The design of art is based on sensation, observation, and contemplation for life. So is space design.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

The first thing visitors would see upon reaching the second floor is the branch sculpture. The red branch creates a contrast in color with the background.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

The exquisitely designed table serves as a unique scenery.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

The designer said, “we preserve the original structure without excessive deco, and create a low-key light space.”

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

The white screen separates the main lobby. The designer utilizes simplistic materials throughout the space: gray sofa and stone-based grey wall, creating a cool atmosphere unlike outside.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

The tea bar is installed along the window.

All forms of art come from life itself. As the designer implied, changes in alleys reflect the change of time.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

The designer connects different spaces through lighting and introduces natural elements into interiors. Plantation in the third floor connects with the scuttle, while sunlight directly shines upon stone deco.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi

In addition, a dining hall in the Japanese style is also included. The designer chooses brown and white as the main colors of the space.

© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi
© Yunfeng Shi
1F
1F
2F
2F
3F
3F

TanzoSpace Design Office
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center Interior Design China
Cite: "Cultural Space of No. 16 Bangchiao / TanzoSpace Design Office" 08 Apr 2019. ArchDaily.

