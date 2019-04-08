The Painted Hall / Hugh Broughton Architects

+ 18

Surveyor of the Fabric Martin Ashley Architects

Client Old Royal Naval College

Painting Conservators Paine and Stewart

Structural Engineer SFK Consulting

M&E consultant QODA

QS Huntley Cartwright

Main contractor Coniston

Environmental Consultants Tobit Curteis Associates

Interpretation Designer Simon Leach Design

Project Manager Glevum Consulting

CDM Coordinator PFB Construction Management Services

Approved building inspector Royal Borough of Greenwich Building Control

Lighting Designer Sutton Vane Associates

Scaffolding Millcroft

Temporary works E P Rothwells & Sons

Electrical Services Mayfair Environmental services

Mechanical Services Parkers

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Hugh Broughton Architects’ scheme for the conservation and refurbishment of the Painted Hall and King William Undercroft at the Old Royal Naval College (ORNC) in Greenwich conserves the hall and creates new facilities for the expected 800,000 annual visitors.

The Painted Hall sits within the Old Royal Naval College, designed by Sir Christopher Wren in 1696 with significant parts executed by Nicholas Hawksmoor, Sir John Vanburgh and Thomas Ripley. The interior is elaborately decorated by Sir James Thornhill, in what is deemed to be one of the most important Baroque painted interiors in Europe.

The design includes a new entrance from College Way leading into the vaulted King William Undercroft, which will be revealed in its entirety for the first time in nearly 100 years.

Within the Painted Hall, 40,000 square feet of painted surfaces have been conserved by conservators Paine and Stewart and the internal environment has been stabilised. Measures have included draft proofing, solar shading to windows, and introduction of state-of-the-art heating, lighting and audio systems, all designed for the absolute minimum impact on the historic interior. These measures, combined with new seating, will create a calm atmosphere within which to enjoy Thornhill’s masterpiece.

The Undercroft, designed by Hawksmoor, has been carefully refurbished to provide a new welcome area, a shop and a café with 88 covers. Here visitors will be able to learn more about the history of the Painted Hall, as well as the life and work of Sir James Thornhill, who was one of the greatest English artists of Baroque decorative painting.