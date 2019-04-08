World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

The Painted Hall / Hugh Broughton Architects

  • 02:00 - 8 April, 2019
The Painted Hall / Hugh Broughton Architects
The Painted Hall / Hugh Broughton Architects, © James Brittain
© James Brittain

© James Brittain

  • Surveyor of the Fabric

    Martin Ashley Architects

  • Client

    Old Royal Naval College

  • Painting Conservators

    Paine and Stewart

  • Structural Engineer

    SFK Consulting

  • M&E consultant

    QODA

  • QS

    Huntley Cartwright

  • Main contractor

    Coniston

  • Environmental Consultants

    Tobit Curteis Associates

  • Interpretation Designer

    Simon Leach Design

  • Project Manager

    Glevum Consulting

  • CDM Coordinator

    PFB Construction Management Services

  • Approved building inspector

    Royal Borough of Greenwich Building Control

  • Lighting Designer

    Sutton Vane Associates

  • Scaffolding

    Millcroft

  • Temporary works

    E P Rothwells & Sons

  • Electrical Services

    Mayfair Environmental services

  • Mechanical Services

    Parkers
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Text description provided by the architects. Hugh Broughton Architects’ scheme for the conservation and refurbishment of the Painted Hall and King William Undercroft at the Old Royal Naval College (ORNC) in Greenwich conserves the hall and creates new facilities for the expected 800,000 annual visitors. 

© James Brittain
© James Brittain

The Painted Hall sits within the Old Royal Naval College, designed by Sir Christopher Wren in 1696 with significant parts executed by Nicholas Hawksmoor, Sir John Vanburgh and Thomas Ripley. The interior is elaborately decorated by Sir James Thornhill, in what is deemed to be one of the most important Baroque painted interiors in Europe.  

© James Brittain
© James Brittain

The design includes a new entrance from College Way leading into the vaulted King William Undercroft, which will be revealed in its entirety for the first time in nearly 100 years. 

Plan
Plan
Section
Section
Section
Section

Within the Painted Hall, 40,000 square feet of painted surfaces have been conserved by conservators Paine and Stewart and the internal environment has been stabilised. Measures have included draft proofing, solar shading to windows, and introduction of state-of-the-art heating, lighting and audio systems, all designed for the absolute minimum impact on the historic interior. These measures, combined with new seating, will create a calm atmosphere within which to enjoy Thornhill’s masterpiece. 

© James Brittain
© James Brittain

The Undercroft, designed by Hawksmoor, has been carefully refurbished to provide a new welcome area, a shop and a café with 88 covers. Here visitors will be able to learn more about the history of the Painted Hall, as well as the life and work of Sir James Thornhill, who was one of the greatest English artists of Baroque decorative painting.

© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Project location

Hugh Broughton Architects
Glass Stone

