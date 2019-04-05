Roof in the CPI Antonio Trueba / Atelier80 Arquitectos

+ 22

Promotor Departamento de Educación, Gobierno Vasco

Builder UTE Indenort-Proviser

Direction of Execution Esteban Morte

Structures Consultant Nanonato Asesoramiento y Estructuras

Lighting Consultant Philips

Collaborators in Architecture Laura Diéguez Canales (arquitecta colaboradora D.O.)

Text description provided by the architects. The Directorate of Material Resources of the Construction Service of the Department of Education of the Basque Government instructs Atelier80 Arquitectos, after the preliminary stage of the contest, to draft the project and execute a cover for the outdoor playground of the CPI Antonio Trueba in Portugalete, Biscay.

The order also includes the adaptation of the center toilets as well as the installation of an adapted elevator that will guarantee the universal accessibility of the building.

The proposed solution for the roof provides a floating volume filled with light.

It is formed by a metal structure formed by four vains that support the alignment of the existing closure wall and in parallel to the arrangement of exterior pillars of the building's façade. The playground is thus released in its entirety.

A web of belts will be placed over the frames, which will support the roof itself, consisting of a self-supporting compact polycarbonate upper surface that orders water collection and minimizes the noise produced by the impact of rain on it; and a second, flat, bottom, multi-cell polycarbonate finishing surface capable of resisting the impact of balls.

The properties of polycarbonate will ensure the passage of natural light to the playground, generating an uniform and diffuse lighting surface, also ensuring the correct lighting of the rooms arranged on the ground floor of the school.

The perimeter of the roof is resolved with a blind front that shapes and visibilizes the floating volume of light.