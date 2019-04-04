Tallest Tower in Western Europe Wins Approval in Rural Denmark

Save this picture! Bestseller Tower. Image Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup

Danish firm Dorte Mandrup have designed a new skyscraper to become Western Europe’s tallest tower in Brande, Denmark. Rising over 1000 feet, the project is sited in a rural Danish village of 7,000 people. Dubbed Bestseller Tower, the project will be visible from 37 miles away in every direction. The skyscraper will include offices for the Bestseller fashion company, a hotel, and a “village” of green retail pavilions. The company aims to make the skyscraper "climate positive" as part of their sustainability goals.

Located in the hometown of Bestseller’s founder and Denmark’s richest man, Anders Holch Povlsen, the new tower was designed with a grid facade. As currently planned, the tower will stand at 45 stories. “The project has not raised any concerns or resistance from any of our municipal council board members,” said mayor of Ikast-Brande, Ib Lauritsen. “It will undoubtedly be of the greatest significance for the city of Brande, but I do not doubt it will affect the whole of Central Jutland.”

Anders Krogh, project manager at Bestseller, said that, "The plan is born out of a passion and interest for architecture and a vision of creating a unique building that matches the unique setup of a rethought headquarters." The Brande town council voted to approve the project last month and construction will begin this year. Plans were first unveiled in 2017, and the tower is scheduled for a 2023 opening.