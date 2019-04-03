Los Angeles Architect Francois Perrin Passes Away

World
Francois Perrin. Image Courtesy of Spaceworks

Los Angeles based architect and curator Francois Perrin has passed away. Perrin was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in January, 2019, and passed away on April 1, 2019, in Ventura County, California. As the founder of Air Architecture, the Paris-born architect worked in Southern California while remaining professionally active in France. He is known for his creative and inventive approach to materials, and for his ability to rethink everyday life through his work.

Hollywood Hills House. Image © Michael Wells Air Houses: Design for a New Climate. Image © Steve Hall Skatehouse. Image © Sam McGuire Airhouse. Image © Nills Timm + 5

Air Houses: Design for a New Climate. Image © Steve Hall
Airhouse. Image © Nills Timm
Francois Perrin was decorated with the French Ministry of Culture's Chevalier de l’Art et des Lettres in June, 2018, at the Residence de France in Los Angeles. His work has been widely published, from his Hollywood Hills House that terraced over the landscape, to the Venice Air House, an addition to a single-family home that trapped air through clear polycarbonate siding as insulation. Perrin was also a curator, organizing exhibitions at the MAK Center for Art and Architecture and contributing to the Chicago Biennial.

Perrin is survived by his partner Eviana Hartman and their 16-month-old daughter. A fund has been set up to help the family navigate Perrin's passing.

