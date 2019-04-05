World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Australia
  5. Hayball
  6. 2017
  7. Hayball Sydney Studio / Hayball + Bettina Steffens

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Hayball Sydney Studio / Hayball + Bettina Steffens

  • 17:00 - 5 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hayball Sydney Studio / Hayball + Bettina Steffens
Save this picture!
Hayball Sydney Studio / Hayball + Bettina Steffens, Courtesy of Hayball
Courtesy of Hayball

Courtesy of Hayball Courtesy of Hayball © Hayball & Brett Boardman Courtesy of Hayball + 11

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hayball
Courtesy of Hayball

Text description provided by the architects. Central to the project was the importance of achieving authentic co-creation with our staff, which was achieved via a workshopping and collaborative design process. Key values that were determined from this process were to;

• Become a prototype and catalyst for transformation across our workplace
• Create an inclusive and welcoming place for our professional community.
• Encourage and stimulate imagination, creativity and collaboration.
• Support our overall wellbeing
• Embrace change

Save this picture!
Plan / Elevations
Plan / Elevations

Responding to the desire to create a sense of community, families and school groups are actively encouraged to engage with the studio to experience spaces that aim to stimulate inquiry and delight. These child-friendly zones welcome families into the workplace whilst allowing us to learn how children and students interact and respond to the individual settings, feeding back into our design work.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hayball
Courtesy of Hayball

The buildings shell comprises of exposed high ceilings and polished concrete floors. The remnants of dye stains hint to the studio’s industrial past as a former shoe factory. The paired back shell is juxtaposed with the insertion of two striking plywood volumes on opposing sides of the tenancy. These volumes reflect the ethos in which the space was conceived - an intertwining of old and new and an enabler for a cultural shift within the wider national practice.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hayball
Courtesy of Hayball

A series of settings have been created that enable analogue, digital and physical workplace activities to occur that inspire ingenuity and innovation. These settings offer varied acoustic performance combined with tailored functionalities to provide places for collaboration and retreat whilst facilitating choice of individual working environments. Each setting is designed with at least a dual purpose to maximise utilisation of the space.

Save this picture!

Spaces for play are given equal importance to other work activities to promote participation, activity and movement. Sit to stand desks are aesthetically integrated into the space whilst a program of team plant selection and ownership fosters inclusivity and wellbeing.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hayball
Courtesy of Hayball

We have committed to formal research on the space that will provide demonstrable qualitative and quantitative feedback of this prototyping exercise. The project will inform both our second phase of refurbishment and our ongoing design work allowing us to continue to evolve, inspire and innovate with our team into the future.

Save this picture!
© Hayball & Brett Boardman
© Hayball & Brett Boardman

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Hayball
Office
Bettina Steffens
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Australia
Cite: "Hayball Sydney Studio / Hayball + Bettina Steffens" 05 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914346/hayball-sydney-studio-hayball-plus-bettina-steffens/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream