World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. CampoTaller
  6. 2017
  7. Sidral House / CampoTaller

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Sidral House / CampoTaller

  • 14:00 - 4 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sidral House / CampoTaller
Save this picture!
Sidral House / CampoTaller, © Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

© Moritz Bernoully © Moritz Bernoully © Moritz Bernoully © Moritz Bernoully + 20

  • Architects

    CampoTaller

  • Location

    Mexico City, Mexico

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Architects in Charge

    Humberto Moreno H.

  • Design Team

    Humberto Moreno H. / Carlos Jair Odriozola.

  • Area

    1399.31 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Moritz Bernoully
Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Santa María la Ribera neighborhood, one of the first founded districts in Mexico City, which possesses great historical value.

The house finds itself immersed in a passage integrated by two housing blocks consisting of small and colorful facades that communicate two streets.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully
Save this picture!
Section S1
Section S1
Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

The intervention consists on the recovery and interior design of a house built in 1924.

The Project retakes the purposes and distribution with which it was designed, and also adds a small patio to generate a library and a terrace, with the aim of solving the specific needs of its new inhabitants: a family of young writers attracted by the tranquility of the complex.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

In terms of interior design, the proposal is accomplished by punctual interventions, by moments, with the intention of generating identity for each space. A furnishing exercise that integrates or, otherwise, contrasts with the restored elements of the house, in order to tell two stories: the restored space and the intervened space.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

A set of basic formal explorations, expressed through different kinds of wood, apparent concrete, terrazzo, clay and steel.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
CampoTaller
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Mexico
Cite: "Sidral House / CampoTaller" [Casa Sidral / CampoTaller] 04 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914345/sidral-house-campotaller/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream