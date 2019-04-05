World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United States
  5. Vocon
  6. 2018
  7. GBX Group Office / Vocon

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

GBX Group Office / Vocon

  • 16:00 - 5 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
GBX Group Office / Vocon
Save this picture!
GBX Group Office / Vocon, © Matthew Carbone
© Matthew Carbone

© Matthew Carbone © Matthew Carbone © Matthew Carbone © Matthew Carbone + 35

  • Architects

    Vocon

  • Location

    Cleveland, Ohio, United States

  • Category

    Restoration

  • Lead Architects

    Dean Sprong, Scott Rodenbaugh, Julie Trott, Bob Porter, Ashley Cowgill, Carissa Smith, Fran Woodland, John Workley

  • Area

    24000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Matthew Carbone

  • Civil Engineering

    Langan

  • Structural Engineering

    Barber & Hoffman

  • MEP Engineering

    Karpinski Engineering
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Matthew Carbone
© Matthew Carbone

Text description provided by the architects. GBX Group focuses on acquiring historic real estate in urban markets which have the opportunity to receive significant tax incentives breathing new life, vitality, and economic growth into neighborhoods. As with its core mission, GBX sought out a historical property to revitalize for their new headquarters. With federal and state historic preservation tax credits, the result was the purchase of the 51,000 SF Empire Improvement Building at 2101 Superior Ave in Cleveland, Ohio to showcase GBX capabilities of preservation and transformation.

Save this picture!
3rd floor plan
3rd floor plan

A former garment factory, the 1913 five-story, timber-framed historic structure features a richly detailed red brick exterior that has been methodically rehabilitated. Inside, the building was creatively reimagined to house GBX Group’s employees and future growth with a modern, interconnected workplace spanning the top three floors.  Occupying 24,000 SF, the space design intent is open and transparent to almost see through new building elements and view the original structure with the modern office appearance residing within a historical context.

Save this picture!
© Matthew Carbone
© Matthew Carbone

Particular project challenges in a century old building are uneven floors, twisted timber column lines and an unsquare perimeter.  To level floors that were up to six inches out of flush and at the same time add required floor mass to create needed sound separation between floors in a modern office, a very precise engineering process of adding layers of materials and steel was imposed.

Save this picture!
© Matthew Carbone
© Matthew Carbone

The headquarters was strategically planned as a compilation of glass-encased and open work areas within a rehabilitated interior environment of exposed wood structural elements and brick walls.  Visually connecting multiple levels of office space is a new three-story atrium created by the design team with a zig-zagging steel staircase that amplifies the building’s industrial character.  In simplistic terms, GBX’s offices are mildly presented as a grouping of new boxes within an old box.

Save this picture!
4th floor plan
4th floor plan
Save this picture!
5th floor plan
5th floor plan

Programmatically, each floor of GBX’s headquarters features a comparable layout.  A variety of meeting rooms, offices and workstations populate each floor.  Along the south side of each floor are open collaborative areas – including a fifth-floor café – that take advantage of exceptional surrounding neighborhood views. Lastly, on the northeast corner, a sculptural wood feature wall penetrates through all three floors, containing a huddle room at each level.

Save this picture!
© Matthew Carbone
© Matthew Carbone

Supporting local talent, area artists were commissioned to contribute custom furniture and art pieces, which are prominently featured throughout. This includes a conference room table incorporating reclaimed wood, an old foundry base, a sculpture of GBX’s logo fashioned from a massive mooring buoy and a unique bar cart made from a vintage sewing machine giving an homage to the building history.

Save this picture!
© Matthew Carbone
© Matthew Carbone

Custom murals featured on each floor tell the GBX Group story, the history of the Garment District where they are located, identify the company’s core values and highlight some of their great projects. The design team also completed core and shell work for 3 additional floors of future tenant space and base building upgrades including exterior/interior historic building preservation, all new utilities to the site, building MEP systems and site elements.

Save this picture!
© Matthew Carbone
© Matthew Carbone

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Vocon
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Refurbishment Restoration United States
Cite: "GBX Group Office / Vocon" 05 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914342/gbx-group-office-vocon/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream