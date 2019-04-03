Airbnb is Treating One Lucky Guest to a Night in the Louvre (Including Drinks with the Mona Lisa)

Airbnb has partnered with the Musée du Louvre to offer a unique experience for one lucky winner to sleep underneath the museum’s iconic Pyramid for one night. On April 30th, the winner will take up residence within I.M Pei’s famous 1989 addition to the Parisian complex, part of an elaborate “night at the museum” experience.

A VIP guide of the museum will take the winner and a guest on an after-hours tour of the museum, one usually reserved for celebrities and presidents. The visitor will also enjoy an apéritif with the famed Mona Lisa, and dinner with the Venus of Milo. The night also includes an evening in Napoleon III’s opulent flats for an intimate acoustic concert, followed by a sleepover under the iconic Pyramid.

We are happy to offer this unique and special experience for two people to stay in the museum overnight, in a bespoke pyramid shaped bedroom. We know that many people would love the opportunity to wander alone at night through the Louvre and we want this to be a magical and unforgettable experience. With Airbnb’s partnership, we hope to encourage more people to discover how truly accessible and inspiring the wonders of art can be.

-Anne-Laure Béatrix, Deputy Managing Director of the Musée du Louvre

For the chance to enter, visitors must visit the official website before April 12th and complete an application outlining their suitability as a guest, and confirming their availability between April 28th and May 2nd.

The competition is being run to celebrate the structure’s 30th anniversary: a milestone that also included a striking optical illusion designed by JR. “The Secret of the Great Pyramid” was created with the help of 400 volunteers, generating a giant optical illusion of pyramid disappearing into an underground abyss.

News via: Airbnb