World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Snøhetta's Shanghai Grand Opera House Evokes the Image of an Unfolding Fan

Snøhetta's Shanghai Grand Opera House Evokes the Image of an Unfolding Fan

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Snøhetta's Shanghai Grand Opera House Evokes the Image of an Unfolding Fan
Save this picture!
© MIR and Snøhetta
© MIR and Snøhetta

Snøhetta has been commissioned for the design of the Shanghai Grand Opera House in Shanghai, China, following an international design competition. Aiming to attract a broad audience for traditional, classical, and experimental performances, Snøhetta has developed the architectural, landscape, interior, and graphic design for the sweeping complex in collaboration with Shanghai-based architects ECADI.

© MIR and Snøhetta © MIR and Snøhetta © MIR and Snøhetta © MIR and Snøhetta + 10

Save this picture!
© Brick Visuals
© Brick Visuals

The Opera House will form part of a new urban masterplan for Shanghai, named as the most important initiative of the country’s Five-Year Plan for cultural and global influence. Situated in the Expo Houtan neighborhood, at a convex bank in the riverside, the scheme’s primary mission is to be a public, open venue that harmonizes with the radial layout of the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
© MIR and Snøhetta
© MIR and Snøhetta

Designed to bring artists and the public under one roof, the sweeping form of the Opera House features a roof surface conjuring notions of an unfolding fan, “capturing the dynamism of dance and the human body.” The radial movements of the roof form a spiraling staircase that connects the ground and rooftop while offering views across the city and river bank. This spiraling motion continues throughout the project in the lobby, halls, and three auditoriums.

Save this picture!
© MIR and Snøhetta
© MIR and Snøhetta

The roof forms an accessible stage and meeting place suitable for large-scale events and everyday visitors, bleeding into a plaza open 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Inside, at the heart of the scheme, a 2,000-seat auditorium offers state-of-the-art technical solutions and acoustics, while a 1,200-seat second stage offers a more intimate setting. A 1,000-seat third stage offers a flexible seating arrangement for experimental performances.

Save this picture!
© MIR and Snøhetta
© MIR and Snøhetta

The white Opera exterior stands in contrast to the soft silk used for the interior lining, complimenting oak wood floors chosen for their acoustic value. Expansive glass panes open the main hall with natural light, changing the dynamics of the hall throughout the seasons. At night, exterior lights change the appearance of the stage towers, transforming them into glowing lanterns.

Save this picture!
© MIR and Snøhetta
© MIR and Snøhetta

The Shanghai Grand Opera House is a natural progression of our previous work with designing performing arts centers. It is a culmination of the competence and insight gained through projects such as the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet, the Busan Opera House in South Korea, the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts in Canada, and the Théâtre Nanterre-Amandiers renovation in Paris. The Shanghai Grand Opera House is a product of our contextual understanding and values, designed to promote public ownership of the building for the people of Shanghai and beyond.
- Kjetil Trædal Thorsen, Founder, Snøhetta

Save this picture!
© MIR and Snøhetta
© MIR and Snøhetta

News via: Snøhetta

Snøhetta Completes Europe's First Underwater Restaurant

Snøhetta has announced the completion of Europe's first underwater restaurant. Situated in Lindesness, on the southernmost point of the Norwegian coastline, the "Under" scheme serves as both a restaurant and a research center for marine life.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Snøhetta's Shanghai Grand Opera House Evokes the Image of an Unfolding Fan" 03 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914325/snohettas-shanghai-grand-opera-house-evokes-the-image-of-an-unfolding-fan/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream