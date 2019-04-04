World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Germany
  5. Yonder – Architektur und Design
  6. 2018
  7. Haus D / Yonder – Architektur und Design

Haus D / Yonder – Architektur und Design

  • 03:00 - 4 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Haus D / Yonder – Architektur und Design
Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

© Brigida González © Brigida González © Brigida González © Brigida González + 37

  • Team

    Georg Brennecke

  • Structural framework

    Fischer + Friedrich

  • Energy Design

    Energie + Plan GmbH
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

“Haus D” occupies a small site at the center of a scenic suburb of the city of Tuttlingen. Wedged tightly in between traditional buildings constructed over the last few centuries, at first glance, the property did not seem suitable for new construction at all. Nevertheless, Haus D stands here, its structure adjusted to the position of the sun, its shape determined by adjacent structures and the distances in between them. From east to west, the ground level of Haus D differs by three meters. This topographical condition drove the project’s conceptual design. On its east side, Haus D features two interior stories, a front yard and an exterior drive. On the west side, it accommodates one interior story and a back yard with an exterior garden.

Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

The house’s interior also responds to the site’s conditions. Two upright concrete slabs, arranged in the form of a cross, divide the living area into four segments. The rooms spiral around this structure, clockwise from bottom to top. This feature allows a literal round trip through the house. From an exalted concrete platform in the entrance area, one processes to the living room, to the dining room, to the master bedroom on the 2nd floor, and finally to a roof terrace, which offers breathtaking views southwest over the city.

Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

The arrangement of the respective rooms promotes cohesive und continuous interactions between each floor, creating a unique feeling of space and surprising occupants with ever- changing viewpoints and angles. Quiet retreats and unconstrained common spaces can be used simultaneously and are created effortlessly. The relation between these rooms is staged deliberately, in tune with the routine of their inhabitants. The rising sun lights the bedroom in the morning. The living area is located on the house’s sunny south side, and in the evening, cooking and dining will take place accompanied by the sight of the setting sun.

Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

The logical arrangement of the organizational concept is further reinforced by the choice of building materials. Inside, the load-bearing concrete cross remains raw while the walls and ceilings take on the warmth of timber. The interior shell of the house is dressed in white, creating a unique interaction with the raw concrete and wood. Conversely, the exterior shell is draped with pitch black fabric and the roof, also black, stands in deliberate contrast to the reddish roofs of its heterogeneous surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Brigida González
© Brigida González

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Yonder – Architektur und Design
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Germany
Cite: "Haus D / Yonder – Architektur und Design" 04 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914321/haus-d-yonder-nil-architektur-und-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream