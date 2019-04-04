World
IN-SIGHT House / TOUCH Architect

  4 April, 2019
IN-SIGHT House / TOUCH Architect
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

  • Architects

    TOUCH Architect

  • Location

    Thanon Phahon Yothin, Khwaeng Anusawari, Khet Bang Khen, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10220, Thailand

  • Category

    Residential

  • Lead Architects

    Setthakarn Yangderm, Parpis Leelaniramol

  • Area

    298.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Chalermwat Wongchompoo

  • Client

    Ms. Pitjuta + Mr. Chatchai Kongdachudomkul

  • Contractor

    OKCON

  • Interior contractor

    Ms. Ratana Thamcharoenthip

  • Budget

    5 million THB (160,000 USD)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

Text description provided by the architects. An existing structure of a 3-storey townhouse had to be converted into a new home for a couple with a baby. There is no enough space for raising their child, together with some disadvantages from this type of building which has no green space area and natural sunlight, thus, the primary concept is to create more space which can allow for natural daylight, natural ventilation, and garden inside.

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

Initiative design of this building was directly portrayed into simple 6 boxes which are 3 of existing and 3 of extension which located at the front part of the building. Extension ones were pulled out in order to create space in between an existing building. It will be used as an outdoor open space, which is a courtyard at the ground floor. This space can be seen from multi-rooms which are, entrance foyer, 1st floor living area, 2nd floor family room, and 2nd floor activity room.

First floor plan
First floor plan
Long section
Long section

The expansion box on the second floor which is used as an activity room, was elevated up in order to create a dynamic space with an ‘eye-sight’ that parents are able to see their child staying in every space even when they stay in another room.This makes the family stay close to each other. Not only the eye sight, but the linkage space betweeneach space inside the house, also allow daylight in order to save electricity expense and make the existing part of the house brighter.

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

Besides, elevated this space up not only for creating relationship in every space, but also creating privacy to the 3rd floor master bedroom since it has been blocked by the extension box’s higher level of roof. This roof top area has been used for roof top private garden which is directly connected to master bedroom.

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

For an architectural element, skylights were created for 2 parts of this house, which are kitchen and courtyard, to allow natural sunlight. Expanded metal and Perforated metal have been used to create the façade pattern at the front of the house. It helps increasing more privacy inside, and also more safety as the primary concern of the owner.

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

Project location

TOUCH Architect
"IN-SIGHT House / TOUCH Architect" 04 Apr 2019. ArchDaily.

