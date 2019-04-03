World
  100 Public Spaces: From a Tiny Square to an Urban Park

100 Public Spaces: From a Tiny Square to an Urban Park

100 Public Spaces: From a Tiny Square to an Urban Park
© DuoCai Photograph
© DuoCai Photograph

© Gianluca Stefani © Thomas Zaar © Tomasz Zakrzewski © Sebastien Michelini + 112

The key to successfully designing or recovering public spaces is to achieve a series of ingredients that enhance their use as meeting places. Regardless of their scale, some important tips are: designing for people's needs, the human scale, the mix of uses, multifunctionality and flexibility, comfort and safety, and a right integration to the urban fabric.

To give you some ideas on how to design urban furniture, bus stops, lookouts, bridges, playgrounds, squares, sports spaces, small parks and urban parks, check out these 100 notable public spaces.

Urban Furniture

LOOP / FAHR 021.3

© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

BUILD ME! / Enorme Studio

© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García

Pop-Up! / LMN Architects

© Trevor Dykstra
© Trevor Dykstra

LentSpace / Interboro

© Interboro
© Interboro

Jeanne D'arc on Wheels / ENORME Studio

© Lea Waeytens + Sarah Berthet-Nivon
© Lea Waeytens + Sarah Berthet-Nivon

© Javier de Paz García Cortesía de Konkretus © Lea Waeytens + Sarah Berthet-Nivon © Måns Berg © Cesar Rubio © Interboro © Interboro © Trevor Dykstra © Joao Morgado + 112

Bus Stops

 

Bus Stop / Sou Fujimoto

© Yuri Palmin
© Yuri Palmin

Soviet Bus Stop / Christopher Herwig

Cortesía de Herwigphoto
Cortesía de Herwigphoto

Bus Stop / Smiljan Radic

© Yuri Palmin
© Yuri Palmin

Bus Stop / Alexander Brodsky

© Yuri Palmin
© Yuri Palmin

Bus Stop / Architecten de Vylder Vinck Taillieu

© Yuri Palmin
© Yuri Palmin

© Yuri Palmin © Yuri Palmin © Yuri Palmin © Yuri Palmin © Yuri Palmin © Yuri Palmin Cortesía de Escala Urbana Arquitectura © Yuri Palmin Cortesía de Herwigphoto + 112

Lookouts

10Cal Tower / Supermachine Studio

© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

Vessel Public Landmark / Heatherwick Studio

Cortesía de Getty Images
Cortesía de Getty Images

The Elastic Perspective / NEXT Architects

© Sander Meisner
© Sander Meisner

Top of Tyrol / astearchitecture

Cortesía de astearchitecture
Cortesía de astearchitecture

Viewing Tower Lommel / Ateliereen Architecten

Cortesía de Ateliereen Architecten
Cortesía de Ateliereen Architecten

© Todd Saunders © Sander Meisner © Wison Tungthunya © Bjørn Pierri Enevoldsen Cortesía de Getty Images Cortesía de astearchitecture © Imagina2 visualization studio Cortesía de Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter + Oslo Norway Cortesía de Ateliereen Architecten + 112

Bridges

The Infinite Bridge / Gjøde & Povlsgaard Arkitekter

© Aarhus I Billeder
© Aarhus I Billeder

Pedestrian Bridge in Aranzadi Park / Peralta Ayesa Arquitectos + Opera ingeniería

© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Cirkelbroen Bridge / Studio Olafur Eliasson

© Anders Sune Berg
© Anders Sune Berg

Twisted Valley / Grupo Aranea

© Jesus Granada
© Jesus Granada

Festina Lente / Adnan Alagić,Bojan Kanlić& Amila Hrustić

Cortesía de Adnan Alagić, Bojan Kanlić
Cortesía de Adnan Alagić, Bojan Kanlić

© Pedro Pegenaute Cortesía de Adnan Alagić, Bojan Kanlić © Aarhus I Billeder © Anders Sune Berg © Arch-Exist © Jannes Linders © Julien Lanoo © Ossip van Duivenbode © Jesus Granada + 112

Playgrounds

Rotebro Sports Hall / White Arkitekter

© Thomas Zaar
© Thomas Zaar

Five Fields Play Structure / Matter Design + FR|SCH

Cortesía de Matter Design + FR|SCH
Cortesía de Matter Design + FR|SCH

Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

City in Sky / Mu Wei + Sam Cho + Yu Hui

© Li Xiao & Jiang Jiang
© Li Xiao & Jiang Jiang

Elysium Playground / Cox Rayner Architects

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

© Thomas Zaar © Latreille Delage © Li Xiao & Jiang Jiang © Rasmus Hjortshøj © Avi Laiser © Nic Lehoux Cortesía de Matter Design + FR|SCH © Christopher Frederick Jones © Jacopo Gennari Feslikenian + 112

Squares

Usaquén Urban Wetland / CESB / Obraestudio

© Daniel Segura
© Daniel Segura

Tapis Rouge public space in an informal neighborhood in Haiti / Emergent Vernacular Architecture

© Gianluca Stefani
© Gianluca Stefani

New Permanent Garden / Gabriel Orozco

© Andy Stagg
© Andy Stagg

Courtyard of Averbode Abbey / OMGEVING

Cortesía de OMGEVING
Cortesía de OMGEVING

DT Plateau / 4of7 + Institute of Transportation CIP

© Ana Kostic
© Ana Kostic

© Gianluca Stefani Cortesía de OMGEVING © Ana Kostic © Andy Stagg © Simone Bossi © David Montero © Filip Dujardin © Daniel Segura © Qi Xi + 112

Sports Spaces

Pigalle Duperré / Ill-Studio

© Sebastien Michelini
© Sebastien Michelini

Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

Play Landscape be-MINE / Carve + OMGEVING

Cortesía de OMGEVING
Cortesía de OMGEVING

Aarhus Harbor Bath / BIG

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

Plaza Israel Plads / Sweco Architects + COBE

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

© Rasmus Hjortshøj © Signe Find Larsen © Dave Southwood © Rasmus Hjortshøj © Rasmus Hjortshøj © Daryl Mulvihill Cortesía de OMGEVING © Antoine Espinasseau © Sebastien Michelini + 112

Parks

Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Parque Şışhane / SANALarc

© Olivve Wimmer
© Olivve Wimmer

Red Ribbon Park / Turenscape

Cortesía de Turenscape
Cortesía de Turenscape

Paprocany Lake Shore Redevelopment / RS + Robert Skitek

© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Promenada / Enota

© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič

© Miran Kambič © Olivve Wimmer © Spackman Mossop Michaels © Casey Dunn © Joao Morgado © David Frutos Cortesía de Turenscape © Tomasz Zakrzewski Cortesía de RCR Arquitectes + 112

Urban Landscape

Superkilen / Topotek 1 + BIG Architects + Superflex

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Plaza Urdanibia / SCOB

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Red Planet / 100architects

© Amey Kandalgaonkar
© Amey Kandalgaonkar

LightPathAKL / Monk Mackenzie Architects + Landlab

© Russ Flatt
© Russ Flatt

Guaíba Orla Urban Park / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados

© Arthur Cordeiro
© Arthur Cordeiro

© Amey Kandalgaonkar © Arthur Cordeiro © Adrià Goula © Fernando Alda © Iwan Baan © Russ Flatt © Ossip van Duivenbode © Adrià Goula © Peter Cook + 112

Urban Parks

Jaworznickie Planty Water Playground / RS + Robert Skitek

© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Earthly Pond Service Center of International Horticultural Exposition / HHD_FUN

© DuoCai Photograph
© DuoCai Photograph

Padre Renato Poblete River Park / Boza Arquitectos

© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Koper Central Park / Enota

© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič

Sydney Park Water Re-Use Project / Turf Design Studio, Environmental Partnership, Alluvium, Turpin+Crawford, Dragonfly and Partridge

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

© DuoCai Photograph © Jie Zhu, Mucong Li © Iwan Baan © Miran Kambič © Felipe Díaz Contardo © Tomasz Zakrzewski Cortesía de Estudio Carme Pinós © Julien Lanoo Cortesía de Turenscape + 112

