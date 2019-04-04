World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Kendle Design Collaborative
  6. 2019
  7. Troon Modern Residence / Kendle Design Collaborative

Troon Modern Residence / Kendle Design Collaborative

  • 16:00 - 4 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Troon Modern Residence / Kendle Design Collaborative
Save this picture!
Troon Modern Residence / Kendle Design Collaborative, © Miguel Coelho
© Miguel Coelho

© Miguel Coelho © Miguel Coelho © Miguel Coelho © Miguel Coelho + 32

  • Landscape Design

    GBtwo Landscape Architects

  • Builder

    True North Builders
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Miguel Coelho
© Miguel Coelho

Text description provided by the architects. A bold yet minimal residence in Troon North contrasts against the organic softness of the desert floor and rising Pinnacle Peak Heights to the east. The geometric layout of the planters and sharp edges of block walls, accented with dark metal slots and apertures, stand against the backdrop of the mountain and desert brush. 

Save this picture!
© Miguel Coelho
© Miguel Coelho

Entering the tall volume of the foyer not only connects one to the picturesque desert through a soaring two-story window but also calls attention to bands of light intermittently cast through the walnut stair treads. The plan is carefully organized to shield views of the neighboring properties while an ample wall of retracting glass choreographs the flow of air and light, allowing the home to become an extension of nature.

Save this picture!
© Miguel Coelho
© Miguel Coelho
Save this picture!
Rendering Section
Rendering Section
Save this picture!
© Miguel Coelho
© Miguel Coelho

Outdoor recreational spaces, sheltered by deep cantilevered roofs, are framed by low concrete block walls to maintain continuous visibility to the desert context. The terrace provides a peaceful platform for watching the sunset give way to the twilight skies and sparkling lights of downtown in the distance.

Save this picture!
© Miguel Coelho
© Miguel Coelho

Window fenestration is articulated to compose a succession of desert scenes as one travels upstairs: framed views prompt one to ascend the walnut stairs, quick glimpses to the remote horizon redirect one to peer into the master bathroom, then expansive views reward one with all-encompassing tranquility in the master bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Miguel Coelho
© Miguel Coelho

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Kendle Design Collaborative
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Troon Modern Residence / Kendle Design Collaborative" 04 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914315/troon-modern-residence-kendle-design-collaborative/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream