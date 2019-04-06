World
Samsun Golf Club / CAA.Studio
Samsun Golf Club / CAA.Studio
© Yerçekim

  • Architects

    CAA.Studio

  • Location

    Adnan Menderes Bulvarı No:33,Denizevleri Mahallesi, 55200 Atakum/Samsun, 55200 Atakum/Samsun, Turkey

  • Category

    Recreation & Training

  • Lead Architects

    Alisan Cirakoglu, Ilgin Avci

  • Area

    2500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Yerçekim

  • Design Team

    Alisan Cirakoglu, Ilgin Avci, Deniz Yazici, Aysegul Guner, Oya Esen, Batuhan Kumru

  • Engineering

    Ekotek, Toray, Halamoglu

  • Clients

    Samsun Municipality
© Yerçekim
© Yerçekim

Text description provided by the architects. Samsun Golf Club Building, which is situated in the golf course built by Samsun Municipality, is on a spot where it can benefit from both the sea view and golf course green view. On the ground floor, there are some food and beverage functions which serve not only to the club members but also to the public.

© Yerçekim
© Yerçekim
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Yerçekim
© Yerçekim

The building which also meets the needs of Golf instructors and administration units have the service functions in the basement floor. In a modest manner of naturalness is being expressed by the building in the existing environment is aimed. Semi-open and closed spaces, which lined in a row under the eaves, have resting areas, restaurant, and cafe functions.

© Yerçekim
© Yerçekim

Because the sea view is on the West side of the building, roof angles are set accordingly to get optimal sunlight control. A strong but also a calm expression of the building was achieved by using natural materials like zinc, wood, and stone. Roofs are covered with the same materials both inside and outside which resulted in a solid slab effect. These slabs are connected to a massive core covered with wood and stone.

© Yerçekim
© Yerçekim

