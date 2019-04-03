Blue Bottle Coffee Kanda Manseibashi Cafe / Schemata Architects

+ 10

Architects Schemata Architects

Location 1-chōme-25-4 Kanda Sudachō, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 101-0041, Japan

Category Renovation

Lead Architects Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects

Area 24.91 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Takumi Ota

Project Team Yasunori Nakano

Construction TANK

Acoustic Design WHITELIGHT Ltd

Lighting Plan Modulex

Text description provided by the architects. This tiny cafe at Kanda Manseibashi is the eleventh store Blue Bottle Coffee opened in Japan. It is their smallest store with the floor area of 25m2 and the first takeout-only cafe without seating inside.

It is situated under a 100-year old railway bridge (for the Chuo Line) constructed of brick. Our design focused on how to integrate the cafe into this attractive existing environment with a long history.

We removed the existing plasterboard finishes on the walls and ceiling and incorporated the exposed structure made of red bricks and concrete in the space.

The white volume constituting a counter is placed as if being wrapped inside the solid structural frame. We hope this tiny cafe will continue to integrate with the city.