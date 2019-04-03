World
  Blue Bottle Coffee Kanda Manseibashi Cafe / Schemata Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Blue Bottle Coffee Kanda Manseibashi Cafe / Schemata Architects

  01:00 - 3 April, 2019
Blue Bottle Coffee Kanda Manseibashi Cafe / Schemata Architects
Blue Bottle Coffee Kanda Manseibashi Cafe / Schemata Architects, © Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

© Takumi Ota

  • Architects

    Schemata Architects

  • Location

    1-chōme-25-4 Kanda Sudachō, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 101-0041, Japan

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architects

    Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects

  • Area

    24.91 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Takumi Ota

  • Project Team

    Yasunori Nakano

  • Construction

    TANK

  • Acoustic Design

    WHITELIGHT Ltd

  • Lighting Plan

    Modulex
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. This tiny cafe at Kanda Manseibashi is the eleventh store Blue Bottle Coffee opened in Japan. It is their smallest store with the floor area of 25m2 and the first takeout-only cafe without seating inside.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Plan
Plan
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

It is situated under a 100-year old railway bridge (for the Chuo Line) constructed of brick. Our design focused on how to integrate the cafe into this attractive existing environment with a long history.

We removed the existing plasterboard finishes on the walls and ceiling and incorporated the exposed structure made of red bricks and concrete in the space.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The white volume constituting a counter is placed as if being wrapped inside the solid structural frame. We hope this tiny cafe will continue to integrate with the city. 

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Project location

About this office
Schemata Architects
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Refurbishment Renovation Japan
Cite: "Blue Bottle Coffee Kanda Manseibashi Cafe / Schemata Architects" 03 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914310/blue-bottle-coffee-kanda-manseibashi-cafe-schemata-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

