  DAIMYO509 Commercial Space / CASE-REAL

DAIMYO509 Commercial Space / CASE-REAL

  3 April, 2019
DAIMYO509 Commercial Space / CASE-REAL
DAIMYO509 Commercial Space / CASE-REAL, © Hiroshi Mizusaki
© Hiroshi Mizusaki

  • Schematic Design, Design Development, Design Supervision

    Koichi Futatusmata, Koichi Shimohira (CASE-REAL)

  • Contract Design

    Haruka Higuchi (Kyushukensetsu Co.,Ltd.)

  • Contraction

    Nobuhiro Kajiyama (Kyushukensetsu Co.,Ltd.)

  • Structural Engineer

    Hirofumi Ohno, Satoru Fujimoto (Ohno Japan)

  • Lighting Plan

    ModuleX FUKUOKA
© Hiroshi Mizusaki
© Hiroshi Mizusaki

Text description provided by the architects. Daimyo is a commercial area located in the heart of Fukuoka city and is home to many clothing shops and restaurants along its narrow allies. In contrast to this, old houses still remain standing which creates a distinct atmosphere of low and high-level buildings co-existing.

© Hiroshi Mizusaki
Elevations
Elevations
© Hiroshi Mizusaki
The task we were given by our client was to design a 2-floor structure for high-quality tenants. We decided to approach this task with our experience from commercial space design and to adapt this into the architectural volume, structure and facility planning.

© Hiroshi Mizusaki
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Hiroshi Mizusaki
The volume on the ground level was set back in order to create a space which separates the relationship of the alley from the building and preventing the entrance from directly facing the streets surrounding. The approach created by this set back continues to the staircase which connects to the upper floor. In addition, the line of the stair circles the building creating its distinct exterior impression.

© Hiroshi Mizusaki
The overall building was constructed based on a frame structure, but by having all its pillars enclosed in the depth of its walls. In general, visible pillars in limited zoning are considered as restrictions to the tenant plans, but by successfully designing a structure which creates a flat space, we were able to maintain the freeness for the tenant planning.

© Hiroshi Mizusaki
The outlet/inlets for some of the facilities including air supply and exhausts were accumulated on the rooftop. Expected piping routes were pre-arranged to prevent effects to the exterior even after the tenants move in. We wish for this project to be a small foundation stone to a city with a disordered character due to the frequent replacements of urban developments.

© Hiroshi Mizusaki
Cite: "DAIMYO509 Commercial Space / CASE-REAL" 03 Apr 2019. ArchDaily.

