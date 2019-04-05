Architecture Summer Program in Northwest Spain

Join us in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, for our architecture summer program, from July 2nd through July 23rd, 2019. More information found here.

It's easy to apply! Use this link and submit your application by May 1st.

Modern Architecture

Santiago de Compostela is a university town with a literati that embrace art and architecture of all epochs, from its baroque cathedral and medieval monasteries to contemporary art installations; and, adding to an already impressive collection of buildings in the city proper, Santiago is a day trip's distance from other cultural centers such as A Coruña and O Porto.

As a result, Santiago de Compostela residents have access to architecture by Eisenman, Siza, Hejduk, Grimshaw, Isozaki, Chipperfield, Koolhaas, Gallego, Grassi, Acebo y Alonso, Viaplana and others. All this modernity is juxtaposed against the socio-cultural backdrop of traditions such as “El Camino de Santiago” or “The Way of St. James,” a pilgrimage to this city’s cathedral since the Middle Ages. There are also harvest-themed feasts and other festivals that require specially prepared foods and, occasionally, setting things on fire. Knowledge of the socio-cultural conditions is considered fundamental to the students' experience.

VIP Acces to Canonic Projects

Carlos Seoane, architect, professor, and Galician born and bred, saw an opportunity in the study of contrasts that is Galicia and in 2008 started the Compostela Architecture Institute. The CA Institute hosts an architecture summer program in July with faculty and students from all over the world. In the program, college freshmen and licensed architects all become “students of architecture,” together visiting and reflecting upon the great works of modern architecture of the region. Daily visits to these great works are led by architects that were involved in the design and construction of each building and are followed by sketching sessions and discussions of each project’s theoretical background.

Dedicated Studio Space

The program is housed in the XVI century monastery Martin Pinario, right across from the cathedral. There are dedicated studios, classrooms, and presentation spaces, but the intellectual exchange continues outside the classroom. Students and faculty eat together in the monastery as well; “sobremesa” is the fine art of post-meal conversations and for CA Institute participants these include animated discussions about the city, about design work, about the state of architecture in the profession and in the schools, about each student’s ambition for future travel and study, about local customs and culture, and always about the Galician landscape—in Galicia it rains most of the year so that when the sun finally comes out in July what you see is a glorious symphony of luscious greens.

Socio-Cultural Relevance

Students and faculty work with city government officials on devising studio design projects based on existing wicked urban problems or on new architectural interventions in the city. At the end of the program, the city officials return for the final presentations giving the students the sense that all their thinking and drawing will have some impact on future plans for the city. The students’ design work is also influenced by spending time studying the great plazas, parks, and other successful urban spaces of this medieval granite city and attending lectures by scholars at the University of Santiago—linguists, anthropologists, archaeologists, etc. encourage students to develop multi-disciplinary premises for architecture.

Workshops

In order to help students, develop a tectonic sense of architecture, the program includes workshops that introduce the students to the three main materials used in the old medieval city: stone, wood, and iron. During these workshops students have the opportunity to work with expert craftspeople and in this way gain a deeper understanding of materiality and a more comprehensive understanding of the city.

Beaches and Great Food Too

Galicia is also home to gorgeous "rías" or estuaries and students will have a chance to explore its beaches and enjoy the delicious food and hospitality for which Galicians are known.

Would you like to join us in Santiago de Compostela for an architecture summer program?

Get all the information through this link.

Download the application and send it by email to mail@cainstitute.es before May 1st.