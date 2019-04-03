MIT's New Travel Platform Finds You Cheaper Flights Around the World

MIT's Senseable City Lab, led by the architect Carlo Ratti, has launched the "Escape" interactive platform for visualizing air travel data. "Escape" serves as a search engine that helps users find the cheapest flights from a particular city, and to make the decision on their next trip faster and easier.

For architects, getting to visit architecture projects in person can be a transformative experience, but we live in a reality where architects, like many, can often not afford to travel extensively. In response, this platform can help you find destinations for exploring interesting architectural works without the price tag.

"Escape" gives you the option to search for flights leaving from your city to any part of the world, filtering by price, popularity, climate, direct flights and even the need of a visa to enter a specific country. Select a departure city and see the cheapest flights colored in green, and by clicking on the chosen destination, you will be given further information such as the number of stops to get there or the weather of the desired place.

