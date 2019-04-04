World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Competitions & Opportunities
  3. Berlin Architecture Museum Student Competition

Berlin Architecture Museum Student Competition

  • 09:55 - 4 April, 2019
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Berlin Architecture Museum Student Competition
Save this picture!
Berlin Architecture Museum Student Competition

Berlin has been a main witness of the greatest cultural, religious, political and artistic transfor­mations of Europe throughout the centuries and its architectural and urban heritage allow us to revisit through its streets, monuments and buildings the convulsive history of this continent. From its origins in the middle Ages it has witnessed the raise of the Prussian Empire and its collapse after the First World War, its resurgence as the Weimar Republic and later the formation of the III Reich. It has seen the horrors of World War II, occupied and divided by a shameful wall for almost 30 years and later, after its fall, it has experienced the reunification of a country to finally establish itself as the most important capital of Europe.

The buildings of Berlin are a good portrait of the main western artistic and architectural periods, from its Romanesque churches, through its Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque cathedrals, its Clas­sicist civil architecture, the Jugendstil buildings, the Bauhaus and Werkbund jewels to the postwar architecture , deconstructivism and all the contemporary experiments.

In ARCHmedium we think that given the immense value of the architectural and urban heritage of Berlin, a museum dedicated to these disciplines will have a special value. Its main mission will be to spread the architectural culture, transmit, generate knowledge and support the architectural quality of the city. It is intended to create a polyhedral space that awakens the critical spirit so that citizens become active characters in the architectural and urban debate of the future.

Download the information related to this competition here.

  • Title

    Berlin Architecture Museum Student Competition

  • Type

    Competition Announcement (Ideas)

  • Organizers

    ARCHmedium

  • Registration Deadline

    09/06/2019 18:05

  • Submission Deadline

    20/06/2019 18:05

  • Venue

    Kulturforum, Berlin

  • Price

    50 Euros
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Competitions & Opportunities Ideas

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Berlin Architecture Museum Student Competition" 04 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914288/berlin-architecture-museum-student-competition/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream