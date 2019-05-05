World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Threefold Architects
  6. 2019
  7. Pocket Living Workspace / Threefold Architects

Pocket Living Workspace / Threefold Architects

  • 05:00 - 5 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pocket Living Workspace / Threefold Architects
Save this picture!
Pocket Living Workspace / Threefold Architects, © Charles Hosea Photography
© Charles Hosea Photography

© Charles Hosea Photography © Charles Hosea Photography © Charles Hosea Photography © Charles Hosea Photography + 19

  • Contractor

    Parkeray Ltd.

  • Fabricator

    Aldworth James and Bond

  • Building Control

    Assent Buidling Control

  • Acoustic Consultant

    Auricl

  • Planning Consultant

    Gerald eve

  • Services Engineer

    CES Engineering

  • CDM

    3C Risk
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Charles Hosea Photography
© Charles Hosea Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The new workspace in Covent Garden for housing developers Pocket Living is structured around a forty-metre long inhabited wall that creates a permeable and active threshold between the public and private sides of their office.

Save this picture!
© Charles Hosea Photography
© Charles Hosea Photography

The wall winds through the unusually shaped floor plate of this existing office building as a formative and functional element, carefully constructed using modest materials that reflect the company’s design-focussed and affordable approach.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The wall is permeable with openings along its length carefully co-ordinated to set up vistas through the layered workspace and onto the original windows which frame detailed views of the cityscape beyond. While separating front and back of house activities, the threshold wall goes further in containing and enclosing spaces which are utilised as meeting rooms, wellness rooms and break out and canteen spaces.

Save this picture!
© Charles Hosea Photography
© Charles Hosea Photography

The function of the wall varies, beginning with banquet seating in a private meeting room at its very apex, in the main the workspace it contains extensive storage and display cabinetry along with spaces for discrete informal team meetings and solo working, and terminates by forming a fully equipped kitchen, dining space, and wellness room.

Save this picture!
© Charles Hosea Photography
© Charles Hosea Photography

The scheme utilises cost-effective robust materials in the form of a Nordic white stained spruce plywood, a contrasting light grey steel structural framework highlights panel size variations and a matt midnight blue laminate that expresses the negative space taken away from the initial timber mass in the form of alcoves, display tops and kitchen counters.

Save this picture!
Combined eles
Combined eles

The project has been a success in providing a growing, innovative and versatile organisation a flexible workspace that offers a mixture of open collaborative and studious private spaces which has had a positive impact on the culture and working practices of the team.

Save this picture!
© Charles Hosea Photography
© Charles Hosea Photography

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Threefold Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors United Kingdom
Cite: "Pocket Living Workspace / Threefold Architects" 05 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914265/pocket-living-workspace-threefold-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream