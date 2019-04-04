World
  Caulfield Grammar School / Hayball

Caulfield Grammar School / Hayball

  02:00 - 4 April, 2019
Caulfield Grammar School / Hayball
Caulfield Grammar School / Hayball
© Dianna Snape

    • Lead Contractor

      Precom

    • Electrical

      BRT Consultants

    • Acoustics

      Acoustic Logic

    • Mechanical Design & Construct

      ModCons

    • Specialist IT & AV Consultant & Supplier

      DiB
      • More Specs Less Specs
    © Dianna Snape
    © Dianna Snape

    Text description provided by the architects. The Learning Project evolved through the master planning of Caulfield Grammar School’s three metropolitan campuses. Early in the process it became evident that a new pedagogy, strongly grounded in research and developed through professional learning, was emerging at the school. Questions were asked about what learning would look like at CGS in the next five, ten or even fifty years, and how the spaces would evolve beyond the existing classrooms and collaborative zones to support this.

    © Dianna Snape
    © Dianna Snape

    In analysing the existing conditions across all campuses, it was revealed that the school’s learning spaces actually were playing a significant role in the prevention of the kind of pedagogical shift that was needed. The range of spaces catered to a single mode of use, offering little to no variety in size, spatial experience or variation on the learning activities catered for. Not wanting to replace one single mode of use with another, the Learning Project brief was to develop a highly connected environment that would support multi-modal teaching and learning through purposeful spaces, whilst avoiding large barn like or open plan areas. 

    © Dianna Snape
    © Dianna Snape

    As a result, the Learning Project explores the nature of purposeful settings over highly flexible ones, where users of the space will intuitively understand the activities the settings are designed to support. By limiting the flexibility of some spaces, the quality of experience for the user is increased as the lighting, acoustics, furniture and resources available are appropriate to the learning activity being undertaken. 

    © Dianna Snape
    © Dianna Snape

    An authentic prototype, the Learning Project is a vehicle for change, enabling the school and design team to evolve spaces and settings to support a multi-modal, learner-centred pedagogy. By conducting research and post occupancy evaluations to critically assess and analyse the successes and failures of all aspects of the project, both the school and design team have been able to develop an in depth understanding of the links between pedagogy and space at CGS. 

    Site Plan
    Site Plan
    Section C
    Section C

    Since being built, The Learning Project has influenced the way new building projects and teaching practice are approached at the school; this can be seen directly in Hayball’s recently completed Roy Hoult Extension project, which actively incorporated numerous learnings from this project in its design. The Learning Project is now the subject of broader research being undertaken by the University of Melbourne to evaluate the role of design in learning environments and evaluating the success of those environments.

    © Dianna Snape
    © Dianna Snape

    Each modular building was designed with dedicated and connected spaces for whole-group work, small group collaborations, production, presentation and performance activities, quiet reflection and individual study. The prefabrication methodology in delivering the building also offered greater affordability, a reduction in construction time, and the potential to be demounted and relocated after the testing phase.

    © Dianna Snape
    © Dianna Snape

    A shared commitment to develop new understandings, document all stages of the project and learn together through testing and evaluating ideas strengthens the working relationship between school and design team. The buildings themselves become the tool by which we are learning together as architects and educators, to develop a common language and ensure all our future education projects will provide the highest quality learning experience for the students.

    © Dianna Snape
    © Dianna Snape

    About this office
    Hayball
    Office

