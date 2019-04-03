World
  7. The Evans Tree House at Garvan Woodland Gardens / modus studio

The Evans Tree House at Garvan Woodland Gardens / modus studio

  • 17:00 - 3 April, 2019
The Evans Tree House at Garvan Woodland Gardens / modus studio
The Evans Tree House at Garvan Woodland Gardens / modus studio, © Timothy Hursley
  • Architects

    modus studio

  • Location

    Hot Springs, Arkansas, United States

  • Category

    Other Structures

  • Lead Architects

    Chris Baribeau, Josh Siebert, Suzana Annable, Jody Verser, Philip Rusk, Scott Penman, Jason Wright, Paul Siebenthal, Alex Cogbill, Reice Brummett, Kevin Brown

  • Area

    591.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Timothy Hursley

  • Client

    University of Arkansas, Fay Jones School of Architecture + Design, Garvan Woodland Gardens

  • Civil engineer

    Ecological Design Group

  • Structural engineer

    Engineering Consultants, Inc.

  • Exhibit designer

    Fromme Design

  • Construction contractor

    CDI Contractors
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in a natural Ouachita Mountain hillside along Lake Hamilton at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs, Arkansas, the Evans Children’s Adventure Garden welcomed a new tree house to the grounds. This tree house is the first of three planned for the garden that will provide an interactive educational experience for visiting children as part of an ambitious plan to bring children back into the woods. The tree house uses a rich visual and tactile environment to stimulate the mind and body to strengthen connections back to the natural world, while accommodating the needs of all users.

This unique structure is a defining small project for modus studio. From design to fabrication they were able to merge their childhood-earned knowledge of the natural world with their hard-earned think, make, do philosophy. Because of their own mostly-rural upbringing, it is easy to take for granted their strong connection to the creeks, forests, insects, and animals of Arkansas. However, many children in the modern world are unfortunately disconnected from this type of play.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Sections
Sections

The underlying theme of dendrology, the study of trees and wooded plants, drives both the form and program of the structure. The 113 fins comprising the thermalized Arkansas-sourced Southern Yellow Pine screen creates a semi-transparent and an evocative form dynamically shrouding multiple levels of spaces for children and adults alike that refocus attention to the natural wonders of the forest canopy.

The mysterious form, creative play of shadow and light and sound, exploration of material, and adventure that the Tree House provides becomes a magical experience within the Ouachita Forest…easily bending among native pines and oaks.

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "The Evans Tree House at Garvan Woodland Gardens / modus studio" 03 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914254/the-evans-tree-house-at-garvan-woodland-gardens-modus-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

