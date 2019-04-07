Hangzhou Senbo Resort 'Park-Star Cube' / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art

Save this picture! looking into the sky. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

+ 28

Consultant of wood structure Zhuming Luo，Meierhouse , CO.,LTD.

Interior Designers Montaigne Design, CO.,LTD.

Owner New Century Tourism Group

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! rear view. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Characteristics of Hangzhou

Hangzhou Senbo Resort located in Xianghu Lake Resort Area, a 4A scenic spot reputed as the “Sister Lake” of West Lake.Thanks to the characteristics of Hangzhou’s landscapes, the city’s public transportation can directly access to the park, enabling visits to enjoy the pleasure of vacation without going out the city.This project is precisely one of our special vacation groups in the paradise.

Save this picture! birdview. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Looking up under the bayberry

Three years ago, we came to the project site for the first time, rambling through a dense, tall and zigzagging bayberry forest. The sunshinescarcely penetrated through the gaps between branches and leaves, scattering some mottled light and shadows on the ground, that was quiet but somewhat gloomy.As I walkedinto the open place outside the forest and unconsciously looked up at the bayberry forest in front of me, Isuddenly felt an impulse to “rush” out of the forest.Instead of being alone, architecture should “grow” along with large trees, and create an upward tension, a posture of co-growing with environment in combination with the site slope and bayberry forest. Hence, the concept of “Star Cube”is approaching like another kind of organic living that looks up at the starry sky together with bayberry trees on this site.

Save this picture! houses. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Save this picture! rear view. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Come from the inward

According to the gentle slope terrain, the indoor space is divided into three different,progressiveelevations connected by staggered steps.The entrance porch at the middle elevation is equipped with a skylight to offer certain guidance.The living room of the high elevation leads to the outdoor courtyard through large ground glass windows.Bedroom at low elevation is designed with a turning window that is neither parallel nor vertical in hope that the person who lies here could freely look up at the stars through window. This window not only meets the needs oflighting, ventilation and viewing of the building, but also displays the mienof the building itself.Being the mid-residence, guest room shows the rare north-south permeability and the outside landscape could come into sightto the maximum extent.Coupled with indoor height difference, a rich spatial layering sense is formed with each functional space being relatively independent but also connected with one another.By these unique space experiences, we hope everyone who enters the “Star Cube” could feel different fun.

Save this picture! bedroom hallway. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Save this picture! bedroom hallway. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Save this picture! bedroom. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Come from the outward

The site characteristics arouse a lot of inspirations for creation.As a natural barrier, the dense bayberry trees hide the site buildings among them.Looking a little far away,and they look as if a wooden cube with an array of eyes, floating half-seen in the sea of bayberry forest. These buildings seem to grow in the forest, eager to pop out of treetops to peep up at thesplendorof the starry sky.

Save this picture! under the tree. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Save this picture! details. Image © Aoguan Performance of Architecture

Ecological construction system

Construction in natural environment should not only emphasizeecological protection, including big trees and landform, but also ensure the comfort of the building itself, especially heat preservation and good moisture-proof property.Takingallfactors into consideration, the main structure adopts a heavy wood structure system, and in view of thehumid attribute in mountainous areas, the foundation and bottom plate adopt an overhead reinforced concrete bottom plate.The main structural components are pre-made by factory and then transported to the site for assembly. Without wet operation and dust, the construction site is ratherclean, simple, efficient and environment-friendly.