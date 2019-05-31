Clifton Hill House / Herriot Melhuish O'Neill Architects

+ 18

Awards NZIA Local Award 2013; HOME New Zealand Magazine, Home of the Year 2013 Finalist

Text description provided by the architects. An award-winning addition to a modernist home in Sumner, Christchurch, originally designed in 1965 by Austrian architect, Ernst Killnan. Commanding spectacular views over the Pacific Ocean and Christchurch city, the house had previously been used only for holidays.

The brief was to convert it into a comfortable and contemporary, permanent home. The project encountered hurdles along the way, not least the two Christchurch earthquakes, but the challenges, coupled with a close and trusting client relationship only enriched the outcome.

A careful balance was found between retaining the integrity of the original design, and many of its key features, while fulfilling the needs of our clients for a dream home to retire to.