World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Laboratory
  4. France
  5. Studiolada Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Dermatological Laboratory at Brabois / Studiolada Architects

Dermatological Laboratory at Brabois / Studiolada Architects

  • 02:00 - 12 April, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dermatological Laboratory at Brabois / Studiolada Architects
Save this picture!
Dermatological Laboratory at Brabois / Studiolada Architects, © Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny

© Ludmilla Cerveny © Ludmilla Cerveny © Ludmilla Cerveny © Ludmilla Cerveny + 61

Save this picture!
© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny

Text description provided by the architects. The building is implanted on one of the last plots of the Brabois technopole, in Nancy's suburbs. This typical 80s business park is exceptional in the sense that it is located in the middle of a forest of deciduous trees, through which runs the A330 motorway. The plot is located very close to the road, which is the source of important noise disturbance and contrasts with the normally calm forest of the Champelle. The program consists of creating administrative and technical headquarters, including R&D laboratories, for a dermatological product company.

Save this picture!
© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny

The layout and envelope of the building respond to the various issues raised by the context and the program. The U-shaped plan expands the workspaces around a central patio which offers to domesticate a fragment of this forest. The cladding consists of thin vertical aluminum blades, which are wrapped around the concrete walls (thermally precast) chosen for their phonic performance.

Save this picture!
© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny

The "fishnet" sometimes distances itself from the concrete walls, generating "contained" outdoor spaces that contrast with the surrounding forest. It also allows to easily lock up the building in this monofunctional zone, deserted outside operating hours. Raw materials are voluntarily used as noble materials, which contrasts with the traditionally sanitized environment of laboratories. Several « transparencies » between the indoor and outdoor spaces make the rooms feel larger and the workspaces feel more user-friendly.

Save this picture!
© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny

The resulting interior atmosphere is warm and luminous and differs from the usual standards of office architecture. The thermally precast concrete interior and exterior walls preserve their raw expression, while beechwood is used for the interior fittings — plasterboard is used sparingly.

Save this picture!
© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Ludmilla Cerveny
© Ludmilla Cerveny

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studiolada Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Research laboratory France
Cite: "Dermatological Laboratory at Brabois / Studiolada Architects" 12 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914243/dermatological-laboratory-at-brabois-studiolada-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream