  Fifty Fifty House / Architecture Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

Fifty Fifty House / Architecture Architecture

  • 19:00 - 3 April, 2019
Fifty Fifty House / Architecture Architecture
Fifty Fifty House / Architecture Architecture, © Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

© Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell + 23

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. This Murrumbeena extension is partly inspired by its original 1950s suburban home and partly by the modernist Case Study houses of the same decade. 1950s meets 1950s. About half of each. We’re talking fifty-fifty vision. That’s sharp. The original house is in good condition, has great charm, and is characteristic of the area: it’s fully detached, has a gabled slate roof, red brick walls, white fenestration and features stepped corbel details. Extending to the side and to the rear of the house, it was decided to retain as much of the original as possible and to honour its virtues with a contemporary interpretation.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The side extension, visible from the street, somewhat mirrors the original house. For clarity, the mirror line is marked by a vertical zip of projecting white bricks. Either side of this line is the chimney, in true facsimile. Thereafter things get distorted as the stepped corbel brickwork is magnified through the architectural looking glass.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

To the rear, the extension appears as a neutral field of white blade walls supporting a thin, flat roof. The original roofline remains visible and the red brick house is merely veiled, appearing almost as if untouched. These new white walls create deep, shady thresholds for outdoor seating, dining and reclining, while concealing new bedrooms and new living quarters in their protective shade.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Project location

Architecture Architecture
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Extension Buildings Residential Australia
Cite: "Fifty Fifty House / Architecture Architecture" 03 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914240/fifty-fifty-house-architecture-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

